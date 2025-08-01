BSE500 stocks at new highs: Amber, Chalet Hotels, 6 others; details here

Excluding residential projects the consolidated revenues grew by 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹469.2 crore, ahead of the street expectations of ₹ 450 crore; and EBIDTA grew by 37 per cent with 331bps improvement in the EBIDTA margins to 44.4 per cent. This was on the back of a 18 per cent growth to ₹385.6 crore in the core hotel business while annuity business revenue grew by 2x ₹73.2 crore.

Chalet Hotels’ Q1FY26 performance is not comparable on Y-o-Y basis as the company has recognized revenues and expenses for its residential project at Bangaluru.

The company’s business performance during Q1FY26 was largely in-line with high teens revenue growth, annuity business outperforms with 2x revenue growth and strong expansion in the margins, ICICI Securities said in note, adding the brokerage firm shall review earnings estimates post the conference call.