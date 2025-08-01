BSE500 stocks at new highs: Amber, Chalet Hotels, 6 others; details here

Shares of Amber Enterprises India, Bosch, Chalet Hotels, eClerx Services, Fortis Healthcare, Radico Khaitan, Maharashtra Scooters and Schneider Electric Infrastructure from the BSE500 index
hit respective new highs in an otherwise weak market. Shares of Star Cement from the index hit a 52-week high. These stocks have rallied by up to 19 per cent in Friday’s intra-day trade. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.28 per cent at 80,957.78 at 11:38 AM.
Among individual stocks, Chalet Hotels
has rallied 19 per cent after the company reported a healthy set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).
Excluding residential projects the consolidated revenues grew by 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹469.2 crore, ahead of the street expectations of ₹ 450 crore; and EBIDTA grew by 37 per cent with 331bps improvement in the EBIDTA margins to 44.4 per cent. This was on the back of a 18 per cent growth to ₹385.6 crore in the core hotel business while annuity business revenue grew by 2x ₹73.2 crore.
Chalet Hotels’ Q1FY26 performance is not comparable on Y-o-Y basis as the company has recognized revenues and expenses for its residential project at Bangaluru.
The company’s business performance during Q1FY26 was largely in-line with high teens revenue growth, annuity business outperforms with 2x revenue growth and strong expansion in the margins, ICICI Securities said in note, adding the brokerage firm shall review earnings estimates post the conference call.
The stock has pared most of its gains, and currently trades 4 per cent higher at ₹944.15 on the BSE.
Shares of Radico Khaitan
surged 8 per cent to ₹2,941.40 in intra-day trade after the company‘s consolidated revenues witnessed 33 per cent Y-o-Y growth to ₹1,506 crore, driven by 38 per cent Y-o-Y growth in volumes to 9.72 million cases. Prestige & Above (P&A) segment volumes witnessed strong performance, growing by 41 per cent Y-o-Y to 3.84 million cases, while Regular & others (R&O) grew by 2.4 per cent Y-o-Y to 5.42 million cases.
Aided by lower raw material costs such as Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) and favourable premium mix in the Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) segment, led to a 200bps Y-o-Y improvement to 43 per cent.
Gross Margin during the quarter was 43 per cent compared to 41 per cent in Q1FY25 and 43.5 per cent in Q4FY25. Gross Margin improved on a Y-o-Y basis due to the ongoing premiumisation in the IMFL business, coupled with a relatively stable raw material scenario. The management is optimistic that the pricing scenario for ENA and grains will remain stable going forward during FY2026.
Amber Enterprises
was up 3 per cent to ₹8,174.40, surpassing its previous high of ₹8,167.10 touched on January 7, 2025. In the past two months, the stock price of this household appliances company has appreciated by 28 per cent.
The company reported a robust performance for Q1FY26 with revenue from operations of ₹3,449 crore, reflecting a growth of 44 per cent Y-o-Y, resultant operating EBITDA of ₹263 crore, growth of 31 per cent Y-o-Y and PAT of ₹106 crore, translating into growth of 42 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis.
The management remains optimistic of outpacing room air-conditioner (RAC) industry growth for the year. The strategic action coupled with the rapidly growing printed circuit board (PCB)-A vertical and significant expansion of Bare PCB lays a strong foundation for the division to drive its next phase of rapid scale-up. The management remains confident of the railway sub-systems & defense division’s long-term growth, driven by a healthy order book and an expanding product portfolio.
Shares of eClerx Services
surged 5 per cent to hit a new high of ₹3,940 on the BSE. The stock price of data management, analytics solutions and process outsourcing services company, has zoomed 86 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹2,116 touched on April 7, 2025.
eClerx delivered a steady Q1FY26 performance with healthy double-digit Y-o-Y growth, though margin softness due to wage increments announced effective April 1 weighed on sequential profitability. Revenue momentum remained strong across key markets, led by North America and Europe, aided by continued traction in offshore-led delivery. The addition of nearly 1,000 employees during the quarter signals a demand-led hiring cycle, which could support future growth. Overall, while top-line trends remain encouraging, sustainability of margin performance will be key to watch in the coming quarters, according to analysts.