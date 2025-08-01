City Union Bank up 5% on Q1 results; brokerages retain Buy, here's why

City Union Bank share price today: Shares of Tamil Nadu-based lender Shares of Tamil Nadu-based lender City Union Bank surged 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹224.5 after it reported strong numbers for the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26).

At 12 PM, CUB's share price was trading 3.2 per cent lower at ₹219.2 per share on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was down 0.46 per cent at 24,656 levels. The market capitalisation of the bank stood at ₹16,271 crore. The stock has recovered 50 per cent from the 52-week low of ₹142.91 touched on March 27, 2025.

City Union Bank Q1 results City Union Bank reported a 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹306 crore during the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) compared to ₹264 crore in the year-ago period. The private sector lender's total income increased to ₹1,849 crore in the reported quarter from ₹1,580 crore in the same quarter of FY25. The Tamil Nadu-based bank's net interest income (NII) grew 15 per cent to ₹625.3 crore from ₹545.2 crore in Q1FY25. The bank's asset quality showed an improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.99 per cent at the end of the June quarter from 3.88 per cent a year ago. Similarly, net NPAs declined to 1.2 per cent, as against 1.87 per cent in the year-ago period.

City Union Bank Q1 results analysis - JM Financial According to analysts at JM Financial, with a strong capital position (CAR at 23.1 per cent), a robust technology platform enabling scalable co-lending partnerships, and the ability to preserve margins, the bank is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory. The bank's minimal exposure to unsecured segments further underpins its resilient asset quality. ALSO READ | Dabur shares rise 3% as analysts flag positive outlook post Q1 results The bank's net profit increased 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), supported by 4 per cent Q-o-Q growth in NII and stable operating expenses. However, net interest margins (NIMs) moderated by 6 basis points sequentially, 3.5 per cent, though management expects them to remain steady, aided by deposit re-pricing in Q2FY26.

"At 1.3x FY27E BVPS, the stock offers a compelling risk-reward profile. Sustained growth momentum, improving operating leverage, and prudent risk management should support further re-rating," the brokerage said in a note. Emkay Global Emkay Global raised earning estimates for FY26-28E by 2-4 per cent, factoring in the better growth and asset quality outcome. Anlysts believe that CUB’s healthy growth, coupled with strong RoA delivery (1.5-1.6 per cent over FY26-28E), capital buffers, and improving retail orientation, would help sustain premium valuations. JM Financial raised its FY26 earnings estimates by 5 per cent to factor in better-than-expected operating performance and build in average ROA/ROE of 1.5/13 per cent over FY26E–FY27E. The brokerage maintained a 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of ₹250, valuing the bank at 1.6x FY27E BVPS.