Friday, August 01, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Final hours! NSDL IPO closes today: Check latest subscription status, GMP

Final hours! NSDL IPO closes today: Check latest subscription status, GMP

Among the investor categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand for the NSDL IPO, with the portion reserved for them subscribed by 22.95 times

NSDL IPO

(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NSDL IPO Day 3 update, subscription status:  The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) is set to conclude today. The public issue, which opened for subscription on July 30, has received strong demand from investors, getting oversubscribed by more than 9 times.
 
According to NSE data, the NSDL IPO received bids for 31,68,92,970 shares against 3,51,27,002 shares on offer as of 12:35 PM on August 1. This translates to an oversubscription of 9.02 times.
 
Among the investor categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand, with the portion reserved for them subscribed by 22.95 times. This was followed by retail investors, who oversubscribed their portion by 5.98 times. Participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was the lowest but still oversubscribed at 3.87 times.   
 

NSDL IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Favourable sentiment for the public offering was also reflected in the grey market, where the unlisted shares of the company were commanding a solid premium on the final day of subscription. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were exchanging hands at ₹934 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹134 — nearly 16.75 per cent above the upper end of the issue price of ₹800.

Also Read

NSDL IPO

NSDL IPO GMP steady at 17% despite market crash on Trump tariffs

NSDL IPO

NSDL IPO opens for subscription: Step-by-step guide on how to apply

Image

NSDL IPO sees strong demand; fully booked within hours; GMP holds at 16%

NSDL IPO

NSDL IPO opens today: How Harshad Mehta scam led demat revolution in India

Vijay Chandok, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) during an IPO Press Conference in Mumbai. (PHOTO: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)

NSDL IPO opens: Analysts upbeat on fair valuation; should you subscribe?

NSDL IPO review

The depository has received favourable reviews from brokerages for its public offering. Market analysts have broadly shared positive views on the issue, citing its fair valuation compared to its only listed rival, Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). Analysts believe NSDL is well-positioned for long-term growth. READ MORE

NSDL IPO details

The NSDL IPO comprises entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 50.14 million equity shares, worth ₹4,011.60 crore. The public offering is available at a price band of ₹760 to ₹800 per share, with a lot size of 18 shares.
 
Investors willing to invest in the NSDL IPO can bid for a minimum of 18 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,400 to bid for one lot (18 shares) and ₹1,87,200 to bid for the maximum of 13 lots (234 shares).
 
As the public issue is an Offer for Sale, NSDL will not receive any proceeds from it. The funds raised through the offering will go to the existing shareholders, who are divesting part of their stakes. 

NSDL IPO allotment date, listing date

As the public issue closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment of NSDL IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, August 4. Successful allottees will receive the company’s shares in their demat accounts by August 5.
 
Shares of NSDL are slated to make their stock market debut on August 6, with listings on both the BSE and NSE. 

About National Securities Depository (NSDL)

National Securities Depository (NSDL) is the largest depository in India in terms of number of issuers, number of active instruments, market share in demat value, settlement volume, and value of assets held under custody as of the end of March 2025. As of March 31, 2025, NSDL manages 39.45 million demat accounts across 99 per cent of PIN codes and in 186 countries.
 

More From This Section

Stocks to watch

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 1: Coal India, Swiggy, JSW Energy, Eicher Motors

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

BSE500 stocks at new highs: Amber, Chalet Hotels, 6 others; details here

City Union Bank

City Union Bank up 5% on Q1 results; brokerages retain Buy, here's why

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 320 pts, Nifty below 24,700; Pharma index falls 3%; Metal, IT 1%

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

R P P Infra Projects hits 5% upper circuit on winning ₹1.43-crore order

Topics : NSDL CDSL IPOs initial public offerings IPOs IPO market IPO GMP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon