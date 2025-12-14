Home / Markets / News / Inflation data, trading moves, global trends to drive markets: Analysts

Inflation data, trading moves, global trends to drive markets: Analysts

Besides this, movement of rupee against the US dollar and crude oil would also be tracked by investors

BSE, Stock Markets
Markets remained volatile and ended the last week in negative territory.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

WPI inflation data, trading activity of foreign investors and global cues would dictate trends in the stock market this week, analysts said.

Besides this, movement of rupee against the US dollar and crude oil would also be tracked by investors, they noted.

Markets remained volatile and ended the last week in negative territory. Last week, the BSE benchmark index declined by 444.71 points, or 0.51 per cent.

"This week features an active domestic data calendar, with the release of India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation and trade balance figures. Developments related to India-US trade discussions will remain in focus, while globally, the performance and macro cues from US markets are expected to influence near-term sentiment," Ajit Mishra -- SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Foreign investors pulled out Rs 17,955 crore ($2 billion) from Indian equities in the first two weeks of this month, taking the total outflow to Rs 1.6 lakh crore ($18.4 billion) in 2025.

Persistent foreign fund outflows and a sharp depreciation in the rupee weighed heavily on investor confidence, Mishra said.

"Equity markets are likely to remain highly volatile in the coming week as a heavy slate of global inflation data shifts investor focus back to the future course of monetary policy. With 10-year bond yields already edging higher across major regions, upcoming inflation prints from the US, Eurozone, and others will be closely scrutinised to assess whether the global monetary easing cycle is nearing its end," Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

The spotlight will firmly be on the US, where key macro releases, including consumer price inflation, retail sales, and non-farm payrolls, are expected to provide deeper insight into the underlying strength of the economy and the inflation outlook, he added.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, "Overall, we expect markets to remain range-bound with bouts of volatility in the broader indices, while any formal breakthrough on the India-US agreement could trigger a meaningful market up-move.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FPIs withdraw ₹17,955 cr in Dec, total outflow at ₹1.6 trn in 2025

Mcap of 8 top firms erodes by ₹79,129 cr; Bajaj Finance, ICICI hit hard

NCLAT dismisses Sebi's plea to recover penalty from Annies Apparel

Sebi faces privacy hurdles over asset disclosure proposal, says Chairman

Markets gain on US Federal Reserve rate cut; trim weekly losses

Topics :stock market tradingstock market rallyIndia inflation

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story