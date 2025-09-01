Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Adani Power, Torrent Power, NCC, RBL Bank, NHPC

Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, September 01, 2025: Indian benchmark indices are likely to snap a three-day losing streak on Monday amid mixed global cues.

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was up 34 points or 0.14 per cent at 24,602 as of 8:00 AM.

Most stock markets in Asia were trading lower, taking cues from a technology-driven selloff on Wall Street last Friday. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific index was down 0.10 per cent, led by declines in Japan's Nikkei (down 1.9 per cent) and Australia's S&P ASX 200 (down 0.4 per cent).

Future contracts in the US advanced after a federal appeals court ruled that US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs were illegal. On Friday, the S&P 500 ended 0.64 per cent lower, while the Nasdaq fell 1.15 per cent. Back home, on Friday, the BSE Sensex settled 270.92 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 79,809.65, while the Nifty50 fell 74.05 points or 0.30 per cent to end at 24,426.85. In other domestic cues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday agreed that their countries’ economies could help stabilise world trade. They vowed to rebuild ties, with the Chinese leader insisting the "right choice" is to be friends.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today’s session: Reliance Industries: The company got its 'Buy' call retained from most analysts after its The company got its 'Buy' call retained from most analysts after its 48th AGM , with a target price going as high as 27 per cent. The roadmap for the public debut of Reliance Jio emerged as the key highlight, which could unlock significant value, brokerages said. Adani Power: The company received a LoA from MP Power Management Company Ltd. to supply power from a proposed 800 Megawatt (Mw) ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh, under the DBFOO model, with fuel sourced through SHAKTI Policy coal linkage.

Torrent Power: The company will develop a 1,600 Mw (2x800 Mw) ultra-supercritical The company will develop a 1,600 Mw (2x800 Mw) ultra-supercritical coal-based thermal power project in Madhya Pradesh , its largest power sector investment. The company received an LoA to supply power to MP Discoms under a 25-year PPA at ₹5.829/kWh. NCC: The company secured two orders worth ₹788.34 crore in August 2025, under its Water Division. The projects, awarded by state government agencies, are in the normal course of business and do not involve related party transactions. Dharan Infra EPC: The company secured work contracts worth about ₹1,171.21 crore from Skymax Infra Power Ltd. Around 80 per cent of the contract value pertains to international procurement of plant and machinery through its subsidiaries.

Popular Vehicles & Services: The auto dealer received in-principle approval from Maruti Suzuki India to acquire an authorised dealership in Telangana. The move strengthens its long-standing partnership with MSIL while marking a strategic expansion into a new market. H.G. Infra Engineering: The company's board on August 29, 2025, allotted 40,000 senior unsecured redeemable rated listed non-convertible debentures of ₹1,00,000 each via private placement, aggregating ₹400 crore. The NCDs will be listed on the BSE. Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers: The company signed a Business Transfer Agreement to acquire Zuari Agro Chemicals’ Mahad SSP unit (200,000 TPA capacity) for ₹72.75 crore cash, enhancing product basket and margins.

RBL Bank: The lender approved fund-raising of up to ₹3,500 crore through qualified institutional placement and up to ₹3,000 crore via issuance of debt securities. EPACK Durable: The company invested up to ₹9.99 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, EPACK Manufacturing Technologies Pvt Ltd, by subscribing to 99.90 lakh equity shares of ₹10 each at par, through a rights issue offered by EMTPL. NHPC: The company's board, in its meeting on August 29, 2025, approved a revised borrowing plan to raise debt of up to ₹10,000 crore in FY 2025-26 and monetisation of future cash flows from Chamera-III, Parbati-III, or other power stations.