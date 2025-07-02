Ambuja Cements rises 2% in trade; brokerages upbeat on company's capex plan

On Ambuja Cements' Marwar Mundwa plant visit, the company revealed plans to increase its market share from 11-12 per cent to 14.5 per cent, with a target of 17-18 per cent/20 per cent by FY28E/FY30E.

Further, increasing its premium cement share remains a key focus area, which currently accounts for 24 per cent of its trade volume, with ₹400 per ton higher profitability. The company is also on track to expand its capacity and achieve a targeted capacity of 140 mtpa by FY28.

Management also reiterated their guidance to reduce costs by ₹500–550 per ton by FY28E and believes acquisition challenges are behind it and profitability should improve backed by increasing digitisation, synergies from Adani group companies, higher share of RE power, improved logistics, lower lead distance, better use of marine transport and increase in share of premium cement (currently at 29 per cent of trade sales; aim is to reach 35 per cent in FY26).