These 3 stocks are a must-have in your portfolio; key reasons inside

Buy Asian Paints | CMP: ₹2,491 | SL: ₹2,430 | Target: ₹2,600

Post a long period of underperformance, Asian Paints have started forming a ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure on the daily chart. Prices are trading above its crucial 50 and 200 DEMA’s and the RSI oscillator is hinting at a positive momentum. Hence, we expect a short term upmove in the stock.

Buy IndiGo | CMP: ₹5,893 | SL: ₹5,700 | Target: ₹6,250

The stock is in an overall uptrend and has recently shown relative outperformance in markets corrective phase. It has consolidated within a range in last one month which just seems to be a time-wise correction within an uptrend. The 50 DEMA has acted as a support and till this is intact, the stock could resume its broader uptrend soon.