Tariff on Russian Oil: RIL, HPCL, BPCL, IOC can dip up to 18%, say charts

Nifty Oil & GasCurrent Level: 10,930 Likely Target: 10,200 Downside Risk: 6.7% Support: 10,750 Resistance: 11,215; 11,420 The Nifty Oil & Gas index is seen testing support around its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands at 10,962. The index has shed 9.4 per cent from its high of 12,099.55 hit on July 8, 2025.
Reliance IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹1,385 Likely Target: ₹1,195 Downside Risk: 13.7% Support: ₹1,347; ₹1,325; ₹1,250 Resistance: ₹1,420; ₹1,470 Reliance stock is seen testing support around its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹1,391, for the last two weeks. Break and sustained trade below the same, can pull down the stock towards the 200-DMA at ₹1,325 levels, shows the daily chart.
ONGCCurrent Price: ₹233 Likely Target: ₹191 Downside Risk: 18% Support: ₹229; ₹207 Resistance: ₹238; ₹244 ONGC has been trading along the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart. The bias at the counter is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below ₹244 levels, with near resistance likely around ₹238.
BPCLCurrent Price: ₹312 Likely Target: ₹290 Downside Risk: 7% Support: ₹307; ₹297 Resistance: ₹322; ₹328; ₹336 BPCL stock is seen headed towards the 100-DMA support, which stands at ₹307, and coincides with the 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA). Break and sustained trade below the same will see the stock extend the fall towards ₹290 levels, wherein stands the 200-DMA.
HPCLCurrent Price: ₹397 Likely Target: ₹363 Downside Risk: 8.6% Support: ₹384 Resistance: ₹418; ₹424; ₹435 HPCL stock is seen trading around its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹400 levels. The next major support for the stock could be the 200-DMA at ₹384 levels; below which the stock may slip to ₹363 levels.
IOCCurrent Price: ₹141.50 Likely Target: ₹131 Downside Risk: 7.4% Support: ₹137 Resistance: ₹145; ₹148; ₹151 IOC is also seen hovering around the 100-DMA, which stands at ₹141 levels. On the downside, the stock can slide to ₹131, with interim support anticipated around the 200-DMA at ₹137. Bias to remain unfavourable below ₹151. Intermediate resistance for the stock exists around ₹145 and ₹148 levels.
