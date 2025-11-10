Lenskart recovers after weak debut; experts split on outlook; hold or sell?

Abhishek Jain, head of research at Arihant Capital Markets, believes the stock is best suited for investors with a high-risk appetite and a long-term outlook, given its premium valuations and growth-focused strategy.

"Aggressive investors can consider Lenskart for its strong brand and scalable business model, while conservative investors may prefer to stay cautious in the near term," he said.

Lenskart IPO details

Lenskart successfully raised ₹7,278.76 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), which included a fresh issue of 53.5 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 127.6 million shares. The IPO was priced between ₹382 and ₹402 per share, with a minimum application size of 37 shares. The subscription window was open from October 31 to November 4, and the share allotment was finalised on Thursday, November 6.