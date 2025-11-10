Nykaa’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation for the quarter grew 53 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹159 crore, with margin expanding to 6.8 per cent in Q2FY26 from 5.5 per cent in Q2FY25. The company’s gross merchandise value (GMV) also increased 30 per cent YoY to ₹4,744 crore.

The company has an offline presence of 265 stores (up from 250 stores in the previous quarter) across 90 cities. Its cumulative customer base now stands at 49 million, with beauty customers being around 40 million.

Nomura expects strong BPC growth to continue for Nykaa, led by multiple initiatives across domestic/export markets. Fashion recovery, it said, seems sustainable with new brand additions and store expansion to drive growth. The brokerage has, thus, revised BPC growth outlook to 27 per cent and 28 per cent Y-o-Y, from 26 per cent and 25 per cent earlier, through FY26-28, and Fashion to 35 per cent and 22 per cent (29 per cent and 17 per cent earlier).

Falguni Nayar, executive chairperson, founder, and chief executive officer of Nykaa, said, “Our performance this quarter reflects accelerated growth momentum across Nykaa, with each of our businesses contributing meaningfully to this trajectory. The beauty business continues to deliver consistently, achieving over 25 per cent GMV growth for several consecutive quarters. The fashion business delivered 37 per cent Y-o-Y GMV growth, complemented by the introduction of globally trending brands this year, such as GAP, Guess, and H&M, reinforcing our differentiated curation and growing appeal in premium fashion."Brokerages on Nykaa stock | Nomura maintains 'Neutral' rating