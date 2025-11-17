Anant Raj gains 4% as investors cheer ₹4,500-cr MoU with Andhra government

Anant Raj Share Price Today: Shares of Anant Raj were in demand on the Street on Monday, November 17, after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary had signed a ₹4,500-crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB).

The stock rose 4.35 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹342.80 on the NSE. It has rebounded 71 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹376.15 touched on April 7 this year, though it still trades 32 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹947.90 logged on January 8.

Investor interest remained strong through the session. At 1 AM, Anant Raj was quoting at ₹634.35, up 2.96 per cent from the previous close of ₹616.10 on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 25,993, up 0.32 per cent.

During the day, a combined 4 million shares, valued at ₹252 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹22,839.59 crore as of November 17. The stock’s upmove followed the company’s announcement that Anant Raj Cloud Private Ltd (ARCPL) has entered into an MoU with APEDB for the development of new data centre facilities and an IT park in Andhra Pradesh. The agreement, signed on November 14, provides for a phased investment of ₹4,500 crore for data centre and cloud-services infrastructure "we are pleased to announce that, Anant Raj Cloud Private Limited ("ARCPL "), a wholly owned subsidiary of Anant Raj Limited (''the Company"), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board, Government of Andhra Pradesh ("APEDB") on November 14, 2025, for the development of new Data Center facilities along with IT Park in State of Andhra Pradesh and to make investment for development of Data Center and Cloud Services," Anant Raj said in the regulatory filing.