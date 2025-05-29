Dividend, bonus, rights issue: Bajaj Finance, Infosys, 14 others in focus

Equity market investors are likely to pay close attention to the shares of Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Angel One and 13 other companies today, as they will trade ex-date tomorrow, May 30, 2025. This follows recent announcements of corporate actions, including dividends, bonus issues, and rights issues.

Shares trading ex-date for final dividend

According to data from the BSE, Angel One has declared a final dividend of ₹26 per share, Bajaj Finance ₹44 per share, and Infosys ₹22 per share. These dividends will only be paid to shareholders who own the shares before 30 May, which is the ex-dividend and record date for all three companies.

Other companies have also announced final dividends, such as GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals with ₹42 per share, Home First Finance Company ₹3.70 per share, Ponni Sugars (Erode) ₹3 per share, and UNO Minda with ₹1.50 per share.

Shares trading ex-date for interim dividend

In addition to final dividends, several companies have declared interim dividends as well. These include Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) at ₹0.90 per share, Caplin Point Laboratories ₹42 per share, Jagran Prakashan ₹6 per share, Jupiter Wagons ₹1 per share, Meghna Infracon Infrastructure ₹0.10 per share, S Chand and Company ₹4 per share, and Vimta Labs at ₹2 per share.

Beyond dividends, Ujaas Energy is also expected to be in focus as it has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 17:25. This means that shareholders will receive 17 bonus shares for every 25 shares they already hold, provided they own the shares as of the record date, which is also May 30, 2025.

Rights issue

Further, Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers has announced a rights issue involving 33,80,400 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, amounting to a total issue size of ₹3.38 crore. The rights entitlement ratio is 1:1, meaning shareholders will be eligible to receive one rights share for every fully paid-up share they already hold.

The ex-date refers to when a stock began trading without the entitlement to dividends, rights issues or bonus issues. This means that on or after this date, dividend, subdivision (stock split), bonus issue, or rights issue will not be available to a new buyer of the stock. To qualify for receiving these benefits, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries of dividends, subdivisions (stock split), or rights issues, however, are determined by the company based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.