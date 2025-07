Will Tech Mahindra stock rise or fall post Q1 performance; chart check

Tech Mahindra

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra stock needs to break and trade consistently above its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹1,634, levels for the bias to turn favourable. Following which, the stock can potentially extend the rally towards ₹1,820 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,690 and ₹1,755 levels.

Tech Mahindra stock slipped over 2 per cent in early trade to a low of ₹1,572 on Thursday a day after reporting the June (Q1) quarter results The IT firm - Tech Mahindra reported a 33.9 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at ₹1,140.60 crore for Q1FY26 as against ₹851.50 crore reported a year ago. Revenue from operations rose by 2.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹13,351.20 crore from ₹13,005.50 crore. However, on a sequential basis (quarter-on-quarter) net profit was down 2.2 per cent, and revenue dipped 0.2 per cent.On the bourses, the Tech Mahindra stock had rallied over 43 per cent from its April low of ₹1,188 to a high of ₹1,702 on June 18. At present levels, the stock trades 7 per cent lower from its recent peak.Here's a technical outlook on Tech Mahindra stock.Current Price: ₹1,584Likely Target: ₹1,820Upside Potential: 14.9%Downside Risk: 8.5%Support: ₹1,575; ₹1,511; ₹1,495Resistance: ₹1,634; ₹1,690; ₹1,755Technically, Tech Mahindra stock is seen seeking support around its super trend line, which coincides with the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands around ₹1,575 levels on the daily chart. The stock has been consistently trading above the trend line support since April 23, 2025, shows the daily chart.