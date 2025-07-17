Home / Markets / News / Will Tech Mahindra stock rise or fall post Q1 performance; chart check

Will Tech Mahindra stock rise or fall post Q1 performance; chart check

Should you buy or sell Tech Mahindra stock post Q1 earnings; here's what the technical chart suggests.

Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra shares declined 2% on Thursday post Q1 results. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:08 AM IST
Tech Mahindra stock slipped over 2 per cent in early trade to a low of ₹1,572 on Thursday a day after reporting the June (Q1) quarter results.  The IT firm - Tech Mahindra reported a 33.9 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at ₹1,140.60 crore for Q1FY26 as against ₹851.50 crore reported a year ago. Revenue from operations rose by 2.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹13,351.20 crore from ₹13,005.50 crore. However, on a sequential basis (quarter-on-quarter) net profit was down 2.2 per cent, and revenue dipped 0.2 per cent.  On the bourses, the Tech Mahindra stock had rallied over 43 per cent from its April low of ₹1,188 to a high of ₹1,702 on June 18. At present levels, the stock trades 7 per cent lower from its recent peak.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE  Here's a technical outlook on Tech Mahindra stock.

  Tech Mahindra

Current Price: ₹1,584  Likely Target: ₹1,820  Upside Potential: 14.9%  Downside Risk: 8.5%  Support: ₹1,575; ₹1,511; ₹1,495  Resistance: ₹1,634; ₹1,690; ₹1,755  Technically, Tech Mahindra stock is seen seeking support around its super trend line, which coincides with the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands around ₹1,575 levels on the daily chart. The stock has been consistently trading above the trend line support since April 23, 2025, shows the daily chart.   
 
    Key momentum oscillators are indicating a likely mixed bias for the stock, with select oscillators in favour of the bears on the daily; while remain positive on the weekly chart. As such, the stock may exhibit a choppy trend in the coming days.  Chart shows that in case the stock breaks below the near-term support, it could fall towards the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands at ₹1,511. Below which, a test of ₹1,495 and ₹1,449 levels cannot be ruled out.  ALSO READ | HCL Tech can crack 12% from here; check stock strategy  On the other hand, Tech Mahindra stock needs to break and trade consistently above its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹1,634, levels for the bias to turn favourable. Following which, the stock can potentially extend the rally towards ₹1,820 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,690 and ₹1,755 levels.  

Topics :Tech MahindraQ1 resultsMarket technicalsstocks technical analysistechnical chartsStock RecommendationsTrading strategiesMarket trendsstock market trading

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

