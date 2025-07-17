Will Tech Mahindra stock rise or fall post Q1 performance; chart check

Key momentum oscillators are indicating a likely mixed bias for the stock, with select oscillators in favour of the bears on the daily; while remain positive on the weekly chart. As such, the stock may exhibit a choppy trend in the coming days.Chart shows that in case the stock breaks below the near-term support, it could fall towards the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands at ₹1,511. Below which, a test of ₹1,495 and ₹1,449 levels cannot be ruled out.On the other hand, Tech Mahindra stock needs to break and trade consistently above its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹1,634, levels for the bias to turn favourable. Following which, the stock can potentially extend the rally towards ₹1,820 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,690 and ₹1,755 levels.