Anlon Healthcare IPO opens today: Should you bid? Here's what analysts say

Analysts at Anand Rathi Research recommend investors subscribe the Anlon Healthcare IPO from long-term perspective, saying that the IPO is fully priced

Anlon Healthcare IPO opens for subscription
Devanshu Singla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 10:35 AM IST
Anlon Healthcare IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of chemical manufacturing company Anlon Healthcare is set to open for public subscription on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The company seeks to raise ₹121 crore from its maiden public issue, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 13.3 million equity shares. 
 
The company has reserved at least 75 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not more than 10 per cent for retail investors, and not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Should you subscribe to Anlon Healthcare IPO?

Anand Rathi Research - Subscribe for long term  According to analysts at Anand Rathi Research, Anlon Healthcare operates on a scalable business model that allows it to expand its offerings and cater to evolving industry requirements consistently. Additionally, the company has built a well-established and growing customer base. 
 
The sector in which the company operates is characterised by high entry and exit barriers, primarily owing to the extensive customer approval timelines, and stringent regulatory compliance requirements, the brokerage said in a note.
 
"At the upper price band, the company is valued at P/E of 19.0x to its FY25 earnings, with EV/EBITDA of 16.7x and market cap of ₹4,836 million post issue of equity shares," the brokerage said. 
 
Anand Rathi Research has assigned a 'Subscribe - Long-term' rating to the issue, saying that the IPO is fully priced.   ALSO READ: Vikran Engineering IPO opens: Analysts suggest long-term buy; here's why 
 
Arihant Capital - Subscribe
 
Ananlysts at Arihant Capital believe that Anlon Healthcare is positioned to benefit from its diverse product portfolio, regulatory approvals and planned capacity expansion. While long customer approval cycles create high entry barriers and promote customer stickiness, they may also delay new client acquisition, the brokerage warned. 
 
The brokerage noted that while upcoming capacity addition is expected to support future growth, successful execution and demand realisation will be key to sustaining momentum.
 
"At the upper band of ₹91, the issue is valued at a P/E ratio of 24x, based on annualised PAT of FY25 EPS of ₹3.9. We are recommending a 'Subscribe' rating for this issue," Arihant Capital said in a note.

Anlon Healthcare IPO grey market premium (GMP)

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, Anlon Healthcare shares were seen trading at around ₹96 per share, reflecting a GMP of ₹5 or 5.5 per cent over the upper end of the price band of ₹86 to ₹91.

Anlon Healthcare IPO key details

The three-day subscription window to bid for Anlon Healthcare IPO will close on Friday, August 29. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 1. The successful allottees will received the company's shares in their demat account on Tuesday, September 2. 
 
Shares of Anlon Healthcare are scheduled to make their debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, September 3. 
 
Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Interactive Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
According to the RHP, the company plans to use the net fresh issue proceeds for proposed expansion, repayment of debt, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. 

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

