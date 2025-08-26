Sai Life Sciences shares slipped 4.8 per cent on Tuesday, logging an intra-day low at ₹862.6 per share on BSE amid heavy volumes. At 9:23 AM, on BSE, 1.9 million shares changed hands, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 37.22 million shares were traded.

In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.71 per cent at 81,058.7. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹18,209.1 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹943 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹635.3.

Sai Life Sciences block deal details The selling pressure in the stock came after 15.2 per cent equity or 31.6 million shares changed hands through a lock trade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known. Reports suggest that TPG Asia VII SF was likely to exit the company by selling its entire stake via block deals, with the offer size at ₹2,500 crore and the floor price at ₹860 per share. In the quarter ended June 2025, TPG Asia VII SF held a 14.72 per cent stake in the company. HBM Private Equity India was another foreign shareholder with a 1.99 per cent stake in Sai Life Sciences. Among mutual funds, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee held a 1.57 per cent stake, HSBC Large and Midcap Fund held a 1.12 per cent stake, Invesco India Smallcap Fund 4.49 per cent stake, Nippon Life India Trustee 5.6 per cent stake, and Axis Mutual Fund Trustee 1.8 per cent stake.

Among insurance companies, Axis Max Life Insurance held a 1.33 per cent stake. Sai Life Sciences shares made a decent debut on Dalal Street on December 18, 2024. The company's stock was listed at ₹660 apiece, reflecting a premium of ₹111 or 20.2 per cent against the issue price of ₹549. On the NSE, the stock was listed at ₹650, a premium of ₹101 or 18.3 per cent against the issue price. Should you buy, sell or hold Sai Life Sciences? Kranti Bathini, director-equity strategy, WealthMills Securities, believes valuations of Sai Life Sciences need to moderate before making fresh investments, suggesting existing investors hold on to their stocks for now.