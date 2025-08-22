Anondita Medicare IPO sees strong demand on day 1; fully booked, GMP at 45%

Anondita Medicare subscription status Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Anondita Medicare opened for public subscription on Friday, August 22, 2025. The SME public issue is receiving a solid response from investors, as the issue was fully subscribed within a few hours after opening. The issue was subscribed around 1.53 times as of 01:45 PM on August 22, day 1 of the offering, according to data from the NSE SME platform.

The issue received bids for 5.28 million equity shares compared to the issue size of 3.44 million shares. The demand was primarily driven by retail investors who subscribed to the allotted quota by 3.15 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 93 per cent. However, the portion reserved for qualified institutional investors failed to secure any bids so far.

Anondita Medicare IPO GMP On August 22, the unlisted shares of Anondita Medicare were trading at ₹210, commanding a strong grey market premium of ₹65 or 45 per cent compared to the upper band price of ₹145, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. Anondita Medicare IPO details The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering will close on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Shares of Anondita Medicare will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, September 1, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹69.5 crore through a fresh issue of 4.8 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company has reserved around 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs). Anondita Medicare has set the price band in the range of ₹137 to ₹145 per share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹2,90,000 to buy two lots comprising 1,000 shares each. High net-worth individuals would need ₹4,35,000 to bid for three lots. Maashitla Securities is the registrar for the issue. Narnolia Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for purchasing machinery and equipment, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.