Looking for passive income? Here are 10 stocks with highest dividend yields

|Rank
|Company Name
|Industry
|CMP (₹)
|Market Cap (₹ Cr)
|Dividend (Last 12 Mo ₹)
|Dividend Yield (%)
|Category
|1
|PTC India
|Utilities
|190
|5,622
|19.5
|10%
|Small Cap
|2
|MSTC Limited
|Others
|470
|3,310
|45.5
|10%
|Small Cap
|3
|Vedanta
|Metals & Mining
|446
|1,74,208
|35.5
|8%
|Large Cap
|4
|Akzo Nobel India
|Agri & Chemicals
|3,363
|15,313
|256
|8%
|Small Cap
|5
|Coal India
|Metals & Mining
|385
|2,37,080
|26.9
|7%
|Large Cap
|6
|NMDC
|Metals & Mining
|72
|63,143
|4.8
|7%
|Mid Cap
|7
|Hindustan Zinc
|Metals & Mining
|430
|1,81,689
|29
|7%
|Large Cap
|8
|La Opala RG
|Building Materials
|252
|2,792
|17.5
|7%
|Small Cap
|9
|Ashok Leyland .
|Auto & Ancillary
|133
|78,170
|6.3
|5%
|Mid Cap
|10
|National Aluminium Co. .
|Metals & Mining
|192
|35,304
|10
|5%
|Mid Cap
