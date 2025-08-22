Looking for passive income? Here are 10 stocks with highest dividend yields

PTC India, MSTC, and Vedanta have emerged as the stocks with the highest dividend yields across the large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap segments, according to a list compiled by Axis Securities.

The report featured a total of 45 companies, categorised into 15 stocks each from the large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap spaces. These companies were ranked based on their dividend yields over the past 12 months, highlighting those that have consistently rewarded shareholders through dividend payouts. ACCESS FULL REPORT HERE

The top 10 companies with the highest dividend yields included PTC India, MSTC, Vedanta, Akzo Nobel India, Coal India, NMDC, Hindustan Zinc, La Opala RG, Ashok Leyland, and National Aluminium Company (Nalco).

Among the small-cap companies, PTC India , and MSTC stood out with dividend yields of 10 per cent each, placing them at the top of the consolidated list. Akzo Nobel India and La Opala RG were two other small-cap stocks featured in the top 10, with dividend yields of 8 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively. Rank Company Name Industry CMP (₹) Market Cap (₹ Cr) Dividend (Last 12 Mo ₹) Dividend Yield (%) Category 1 PTC India Utilities 190 5,622 19.5 10% Small Cap 2 MSTC Limited Others 470 3,310 45.5 10% Small Cap 3 Vedanta Metals & Mining 446 1,74,208 35.5 8% Large Cap 4 Akzo Nobel India Agri & Chemicals 3,363 15,313 256 8% Small Cap 5 Coal India Metals & Mining 385 2,37,080 26.9 7% Large Cap 6 NMDC Metals & Mining 72 63,143 4.8 7% Mid Cap 7 Hindustan Zinc Metals & Mining 430 1,81,689 29 7% Large Cap 8 La Opala RG Building Materials 252 2,792 17.5 7% Small Cap 9 Ashok Leyland . Auto & Ancillary 133 78,170 6.3 5% Mid Cap 10 National Aluminium Co. . Metals & Mining 192 35,304 10 5% Mid Cap In the large-cap segment, metals and mining major Vedanta led with a dividend yield of 8 per cent. Coal India and Hindustan Zinc also made the list, each offering a yield of 7 per cent.