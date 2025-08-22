InfoBeans Technologies share price today

Shares of InfoBeans Technologies, a global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led software engineering company, hit a new high of ₹704.70, surging 10 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade in otherwise a weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.66 per cent at 81,462 at 12:42 PM.

In the past six weeks, the stock price of the small-cap company has zoomed 97 per cent from a level of ₹357.05 on July 11, 2025. In the past month, it rallied nearly 60 per cent, as compared to a 1 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Mukul Agrawal holds 1% stake in InfoBeans As of June 2025, investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held over 1 per cent holding in InfoBeans Technologies , shareholding pattern data shows. Mukul Agrawal held 1.06 million equity shares or a 4.38 per cent stake in the company, data shows. ALSO READ: Looking for passive income? Here are 10 stocks with highest dividend yields According to information available, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal holds over 1 per cent holdings in other notable listed companies, including Hind Rectifiers, BSE, Neuland Laboratories, Radico Khaitan, Nuvama Wealth Management, PTC Industries and LT Foods. What's fuelling rally in InfoBeans Technologies' stock price? InfoBeans Technologies , a global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led software engineering company, reported robust earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26). The company's revenue grew a 23 per cent year-over-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹124 crore while profitability significantly improved, with an 89 per cent boost in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (ebitda) at ₹36 crore and a remarkable 200 per cent leap in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹23 crore compared to the same period last year.

ALSO READ: IndiGo, Max Healthcare set for Nifty entry; announcement due post-market The management said demand across all geographies contributed to revenue growth, and cost optimisation efforts led to an improvement in ebitda and PAT. During the quarter, InfoBeans signed 6 new clients, out of which 3 of them are large enterprise clients and onboarded 67 new team members. Industry overview The worldwide IT spending is expected to reach $5.61 trillion in 2025, reflecting a 9.8 per cent increase over 2024. While IT budgets are expanding, much of the increase is anticipated to offset rising costs across hardware, software, and services, thereby skewing real IT spending growth versus nominal figures.

Spending patterns in 2025 are set to be heavily influenced by Generative AI (GenAI). Segments such as data centre systems, devices, and software are projected to register double-digit growth, largely driven by AI-related hardware upgrades. However, while enterprises and consumers will invest in AI-ready PCs, tablets, and smartphones, these purchases will not yet be differentiated by GenAI functionality, as compelling "must-have" AI applications are still emerging, InfoBeans said in its FY25 annual report. InfoBeans Technologies has about 28 per cent contribution coming from the German market, Uthe SA is 57 per cent, the UAE has also grown to 9 per cent, and the rest of the world, including India and APAC, is 6 per cent.