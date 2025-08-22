Shaily Engineering Plastics share price today

Shares of Shaily Engineering Plastics (Shaily) hit a record high of ₹2,109.20, gaining 5 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock price of the smallcap company surpassed its previous high of ₹2,070.95 touched on June 2, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.7 per cent at 81,451 at 11:12 AM.

In the past two trading days, the market price of Shaily has appreciated by 10 per cent. In the past two weeks, it has zoomed 32 per cent. In the last one year, the stock price of the company has more-than-doubled or zoomed 115 per cent, as compared to 0.45 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

As per the disclosure made by Shaily to stock exchanges, Lighthouse India Fund III Limited offloaded 1.1 million shares representing 2.4 per cent stake in the company via open market on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. Post transaction, Lighthouse India Fund III Limited holding in Shaily has declined to 3.17 per cent from 5.57 per cent, data shows. Meanwhile, the Growth Fund of America acquired 500,000 shares of Shaily at an average price of ₹1,925 per share, while American Funds Fundamental Investors bought 268,179 shares at an average price of ₹ 1,924.78 and 500,000 shares at an average price of ₹ 1,925.

Ashish Kacholia owns over 3 per cent stake in Shaily Ace investor Ashish Kacholia held 1.48 million shares, or 3.22 per stake, in Shaily at the end of the June 2025 quarter, shareholding pattern data shows. Q1 results, outlook – Shaily In the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), the company reported strong revenue growth of 38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹247 crore with an EBITDA margin expanding by 840 basis points to 28.5 per cent. The growth was attributed to improved traction in the company’s Healthcare segment, which shows a growth of 181 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹77 crore.

In the Healthcare segment, in response to increased customer demand, Shaily has installed a capacity, which consists of 19 injection molding machines, an assembly line and a printing line to add an additional 25 million pens capacity per annum. The company intends to have this capacity expansion completed and on stream by the end of Q2FY26. The management said the company is seeing significant growth on its IP-led pen platforms going forward. The management is in discussions with multiple customers regarding volume commitments and capacity requirements for the next 3 to 5 years and would be aligning the company's manufacturing capacity and global manufacturing footprint accordingly.