Affordable housing finance sector is past its prime, says Elara Capital

The affordable housing finance sector is "past its prime," according to Elara Capital, which expects growth moderation ahead due to scale-related challenges and intensifying competition. The brokerage also flagged stretched valuations relative to fundamentals, warranting a more selective investment approach.

The brokerage projects return on equity to decline to 15-16 per cent during FY25-28 from 18-20 per cent in FY21-24 (excluding Aptus), reflecting scalability challenges and rising operational costs.

AHFCs delivered 35-45 per cent asset under management (AUM) growth during FY15-24, driven by rural market penetration, technology enhancements, and workforce expansion. However, this growth is forecasted to moderate, as loan growth may be curtailed to around 20 per cent during FY25-28.

The brokerage analysis suggests companies that have scaled up beyond a ₹20,000 crore loan book, such as Aadhar Housing Finance and Aavas Financiers, are adapting their business models, as the scaled-up phase is characterised by rising competition, enhanced productivity requirements, and higher attrition and provisions.

In such a scenario, strategic geographic expansion and productivity improvements can help overcome these challenges, with Aptus and Home First Finance expected to lead the pack given their expanding footprints and superior productivity metrics.

Operational efficiency under pressure