Mukul Agrawal portfolio smallcap stock zooms 38% in 3 days post Q1 results

Shares of Sarda Energy & Minerals hit an all-time high of Rs 607.45, as they rallied 12.5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock price of the smallcap iron & steel products company surpassed its previous high of Rs 565.55, touched on March 19, 2025.

In the past three trading days, the stock has zoomed 38 per cent after the company on Saturday announced its June 2025 (Q1FY26) quarter earnings.

At 02:29 PM; Sarda Energy & Minerals was quoting 10 per cent higher at ₹591.70, as compared to 0.21 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap index were down 1 per cent.

The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over 3-fold. A combined 12.75 million equity shares of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Exchange seeks clarification on Sarda share price movement The BSE on Tuesday August 5, has sought clarification from Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, with reference to movement in volume. The reply is awaited. Q1 results - Sarda Energy & Minerals In the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) Sarda Energy & Minerals reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹437 crore. The company posted a PAT of ₹198 crore in a year ago and ₹ 100 crore in the previous quarter.

The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹1,633 crore in Q1FY26, against ₹926 crore in Q1FY25 and ₹1,239 crore in Q4FY25. On August 21, 2024, Sarda Energy & Minerals completed acquisition of SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) Limited (SKS) pursuant to the Resolution Plan (RP) as approved by the National Company Law Tribunal vide its order dated August 13, 2024, under Corporate Insolvency and Resolution Process (CIRP) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). Pursuant to the RP, Sarda Energy & Minerals amalgamated the whole of the undertaking of SKS along with all the properties, assets, liabilities, permits, licenses, investments etc. with itself as a going concern w.e.f. appointed date of September 1, 2024.

Results of the current and immediate previous quarter includes the numbers of SKS, hence not comparable with the first quarter of the previous periods, the company said in note of accounts. Energy segment emerges as the growth engine, transforming Sarda Energy & Minerals into an energy powerhouse. The segment contributed Rs 800 crore in revenue (49 per cent of consolidated revenue) and Rs 467 crore in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) (67 per cent of consolidated EBITDA) in Q1FY26. Building blocks for sustainable growth Sarda Energy & Minerals is strategically positioned to capitalize on the emerging opportunities, particularly in the energy sector. The company forayed into commercial Thermal Power and expanding capacity for Renewable Power. It is strategically acquiring assets to expand the mineral portfolio. The company said it has scaled up products and capacities of the integrated metal business.