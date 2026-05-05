Anuh Pharma up 7% on receiving WHO prequalification for anti-malarial API

The approval, granted under the WHO Prequalification of Medicines Programme, qualifies the API for use in international markets, including WHO-procured and donor-funded programmes. The product meets United States Pharmacopeia (USP) standards.

Amodiaquine Hydrochloride is classified as an essential medicine by the WHO and is widely used in combination therapies for anti-malarial treatment. The prequalification positions Anuh Pharma as an eligible supplier for global public health procurement programmes targeting malaria — a disease that continues to affect millions across sub-Saharan Africa and other tropical regions.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The approval further consolidates Anuh Pharma's standing as a preferred API supplier for global anti-malarial programmes.

Anuh Pharma Limited is a bulk drugs manufacturing company and part of the SK Group of Companies, a conglomerate with a combined revenue of ₹850 crore and a workforce of over 2,000 people across businesses spanning API manufacturing, pharma formulations, distribution, and logistics.