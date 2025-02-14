Anupam Rasayan shares gain 9% on posting strong Q3 results; Check details

Anupam Rasayan shares jumped 9.4 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 734.7 per share. The buying in the stock came after the company posted healthy Q3FY25 numbers.

Around 9:51 AM, Anupam Rasayan shares were up 4.11 per cent at Rs 699.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.06 per cent at 76,181.09. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 7,684.75 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 977.95 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 633.3 per share.

On Thursday, after market hours, Anupam Rasayan reported a 53 per cent increase in consolidated net profit during the third quarter to Rs 28.19 crore, as compared to Rs 18.4 crore in Q3FY24. The company's total revenue from operations rose 32 per cent to Rs 390.1 crore, compared to Rs 295.5 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company's net interest income also rose 5 per cent.

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) including other revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 120.8 crore as compared to Rs 81.5 crore a year ago. Ebitda margins stood at 31 per cent against 27 per cent a year ago.

“Our Pharma and Polymer segments, which have emerged as key growth drivers, continue to strengthen their contribution to our revenue. Both the segments coupled with the strong performance of Tanfac led to significant growth this quarter, fueling a robust 31 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) revenue growth in Q3FY25 on a consolidated basis. For the full year, we expect them to play a substantial role in overall revenue, with this upward trend projected to continue into FY26. Additionally, the Agrochemical segment has shown signs of recovery, particularly in the European market," said Anand S Desai, managing director, Anupam Rasayn.

He added: With strong demand momentum and expected off-take from our customers, we anticipate regaining our growth trajectory in the next financial year, aiming for a 30 -35 per cent revenue increase in FY26.