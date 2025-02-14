Godfrey Phillips shares: Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips shares were in demand on the last day of the week, Friday, February 14, 2025, as the scrip rallied as much as 9.52 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 5,457.50 per share.

The rise in Godfrey Phillips share price came after the company announced strong Q3 results for financial year 2025 (Q3FY25).

Godfrey Phillips net profit soared 48.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 315.9 crore in the December quarter of FY25, from Rs 212.4 crore in the December quarter of FY24 (Q3FY24)

The company’s revenue (less excise duty) surged 27.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,591.2 crore in Q3FY25, as against Rs 1,249.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 57.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 358.8 crore in Q3Fy25, from Rs 227.7 crore in Q3Fy24.

Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded 440 basis points (bps) 22.6 per cent from 18.2 per cent a year ago.

About Godfrey Phillips

Godfrey Phillips India Limited, a flagship company of Modi Enterprises – KK Modi Group, is one of the largest fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in India.

The company’s cigarette brands include Four Square, Red & White, Cavanders, Stellar, Focus, Originals International and others.

Godfrey Phillips also manufactures and distributes the global cigarette brand, Marlboro, in India under arrangement with Philip Morris. Along with a strong cigarette and tobacco portfolio, it also has a strong confectionery portfolio with Funda and has unique offerings for international markets.

The market capitalisation of Godfrey Phillips is Rs 27,592.13 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

The 52-week high of Godfrey Phillips share is Rs 8,480, while its 52-week low is Rs 2,506.15 apiece.