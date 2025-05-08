APL Apollo Tubes shares gain 3% after Q4 results; check details here

APL Apollo Tubes share price today: Shares of APL Apollo Tubes rose nearly 3 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,709.90 per share on Thursday after the company reported strong fourth quarter (Q4 FY25) results led by healthy volumes and improved margins.

At 11:30 AM Thursday, APL Apollo's stock was quoting at ₹1,699, up 2.18 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading flat at 24,413. The stock is just 1 per cent down from its 52-week high of ₹1,728.95, which it touched on May 22, 2024. The structural steel tubes company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹47,062.62 crore. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has surged around 6 per cent compared to a 3.2 per cent increase in the Nifty50 index.

APL Apollo Tubes Q4 FY25 results update

The company reported a net profit of ₹293 crore, up 72 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) compared to ₹170.4 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue increased 15.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,508.6 crore from ₹4,765.7 crore in the March 2024 quarter. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹413.7 crore, up 47.5 per cent from ₹280.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The board of APL Apollo Tubes has reported a final dividend of ₹5.75 per share at a face value of ₹2 each for FY25.

Analysts at brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expect sustained volume growth for APL Apollo, which will be led by capacity expansion in key markets, new product additions, and higher exports. The company's margin improvement would follow, driven by cost optimisation, increased automation, and a rising mix of value-added products, supporting stable growth in Ebitda per metric tonne.

MOFSL has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,920.

About APL Apollo Tubes

APL Apollo is the largest producer of structural steel tubes in India. Based in Delhi, the company operates 10 manufacturing units across the country. It manufactures over 1,500 varieties of MS Black Pipes, Galvanised Tubes, Pre-Galvanised Tubes, Structural ERW Steel Tubes and Hollow Sections. It caters to several industries, including urban infrastructures, housing, irrigation, solar plants, greenhouses and engineering.