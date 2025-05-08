Apollo Tyres, MRF, Ceat zoom up 52% from April low; Time to hold or exit?
Rex Cano Mumbai
Technical outlook on tyre stocks:
Shares of tyre-makers have witnessed a stellar run on the stock exchanges in the last one month. Historical data shows that Apollo Tyres, Ceat and MRF have rallied as much as 52 per cent from the lows hit in the month of April 2025.
Individually, Ceat stock has zoomed 52.1 per cent
from its low of ₹ 2,504 hit on April 7 to a new life-time high hit at ₹ 3,809 in today's (Thursday's) trading session. Similarly, MRF stock has hit a high at ₹ 1,43,275, and surged 32.7 per cent from its low of ₹ 1,08,001 hit on April 7. Shares of Apollo Tyres have jumped by 34.4 per cent from a low of ₹ 375 to a high of ₹ 504.
Given this background, what should your strategy as an investor be at these counters? Here's a trading guide based on the technical charts, with key support and resistance levels.
Apollo Tyres
Current Price: ₹ 492
Upside Potential: 18.9%
Support: ₹ 481; 450
Resistance: ₹ 520; ₹ 548; ₹ 557 Apollo Tyres stock
has conquered its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), in recent days, after a gap of four months. The stock is now attempting to sustain above its 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA), which stands at ₹ 481. The near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹ 481; below which the stock may test support around ₹ 450 levels.
Technical chart suggests that the stock may extend its rally, and test its record high levels around ₹ 585 in the near-term. On its way up, the stock may face resistance around ₹ 520, ₹ 548 and ₹ 557 levels.
Ceat
Current Price: ₹ 3,658
Upside Potential: 11.5%
Support: ₹ 3,485; ₹ 3,390
Resistance: ₹ 3,755; ₹ 3,917 Ceat stock
has witnessed a run-away rally on the daily charts in the last six trading sessions, gaining as much as 24 per cent. The near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹ 3,485 levels; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹ 3,390 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to ₹ 4,080 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹ 3,755 and ₹ 3,917 levels.
MRF
Current Price: ₹ 1,38,810
Upside Potential: 13.6%
Support: ₹ 1,37,000; ₹ 1,30,700
Resistance: ₹ 1,50,000
The weekly chart shows that the near-term bias for MRF
is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹ 1,37,000-levels; below which next significant support for the stock is visible around ₹ 1,30,700 levels. On the upside, the stock faces overhead resistance around ₹ 1,50,000-mark; above which the stock can extend the bullish-run towards ₹ 1,57,700 levels.