How to trade Nifty on April 29? Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests

Short-term technical indicators suggest that the market is temporarily overbought, increasing the probability of near-term consolidation

Nifty50 trading strategy
Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 7:54 AM IST
Recommended Strategy:

  • Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
  • Expiry: 30APR 2025
  • Strike Prices: Sell 23,400 Put @14 and Sell 24,700 Call @13
  • Net Premium Inflow: 27
  • Stop Loss: 52
  • Target: Entire Premium Received

Rationale :

  • On Monday, Nifty opened flat and gradually inched higher throughout the day, eventually closing strong with a 1.20 per cent gain
  • Short-term technical indicators suggest that the market is temporarily overbought, increasing the probability of near-term consolidation. 
  • Significant Open Interest build up is seen at the 24,500 Call and 23,500/24,000 Put strikes, indicating a likely trading range between these levels. 
  • A Short Strangle strategy is well-suited to capitalize on time decay and performs best in sideways markets.
 (Disclaimer:This article is by Sahaj Agrawal, senior vice president, head of derivatives research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own)
   
First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

