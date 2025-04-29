Dividend, rights issue: Tanla Platforms, 2 other stocks to remain in focus

Shares of software products maker Tanla Platforms, Vesuvius India, and Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are set to remain in the spotlight during today's trading session ahead of their ex-dates, following the announcements of corporate actions. Among them, Tanla Platforms and Vesuvius India are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on April 30, while Bannari Amman Spinning Mills will trade ex-date for the announcement of a rights issue, according to BSE data.

Tanla Platforms dividend 2025

Software products maker Tanla Platforms has announced a second interim dividend for FY 2024-25 (FY25) at the rate of ₹6 per equity share (i.e., 600 per cent) of face value ₹1 each. The company has set April 30, 2025, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the interim dividend, as declared by the board. The company stated that the payment of the interim dividend shall be made on or before May 30, 2025.

Vesuvius India dividend 2025

Manufacturer and trader of refractories, Vesuvius India , has informed the exchanges that its board has recommended a dividend of ₹14.50 per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The board has also fixed Thursday, May 1, 2025, as the record date for determining those members who shall be entitled to receive the dividend. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the AGM scheduled for Thursday, May 8, 2025, will be paid thereafter.

Vesuvius India stock-split

The Vesuvius India board has also approved the proposal of the split/sub-division of existing equity shares of the company from 1 equity share having a face value of ₹10 each, fully paid-up, into 10 equity shares having a face value of ₹1 each, fully paid-up, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. The record date for the split/sub-division of equity shares will be decided after obtaining shareholders' approval and will be intimated in due course.

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills rights issue

The textile products company Bannari Amman Spinning Mills will gain the spotlight following the announcement of the rights issue size of 15 million equity shares of face value ₹5 each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹40.71 crore. The company has informed the exchanges that its board has set the rights issue price at ₹27 per equity share (including a share premium of ₹22 per equity share). The ratio of the rights equity shares is 10 rights equity shares for every 43 fully paid-up equity shares held as on the record date. The rights issue will open on May 13, 2025, and May 19, 2025, is the last day for market renunciation. The rights issue closes on May 19.

The record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders who are entitled to receive the Rights Entitlement in the Rights Issue is Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Notably, the ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends or rights issues. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date. Companies declare the beneficiaries of dividends and rights issues based on the list of shareholders recorded by the end of the record date.