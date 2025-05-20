ASCI calls for regulatory clarity on opinion trading and its advertising

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Tuesday released a white paper to highlight the emerging area of opinion trading or prediction markets, and the need for regulatory clarity around this rapidly growing sector. Opinion trading or prediction markets are platforms where individuals can predict the outcomes of future events. These platforms typically require users to stake on binary outcomes of real-world events across various domains such as current affairs, football, stocks, basketball, motorsports, tennis and weather, among others, ASCI said in its white paper titled Examining Opinion Trading in India. It added that in some countries, such activity is regulated as a financial instrument, while in others, it falls under gambling laws.

ALSO READ: Sebi orders Mehul Choksi to pay ₹2.1 crore for insider trading breach In India, in April 2025, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued an advisory stating that “opinion trading does not fall within its regulatory purview.”

ASCI is now seeking legal clarity on the status of opinion trading to determine whether such activities and their advertising are permissible. If allowed, specific advertising guidelines need to be developed to safeguard consumers. If not, then stakeholders must establish monitoring mechanisms to detect and act against legal violations, ASCI said in its release.

“Opinion trading platforms raise serious concerns as their structure and mechanics closely resemble betting in some instances, and can expose consumers to significant financial risk,” said Manisha Kapoor, chief executive officer and secretary general, ASCI, in a statement. “The advertising that accompanies these platforms often heightens the risk, with exaggerated claims of easy winnings and false assurances of reliability. No disclaimers cautioning consumers are provided. ASCI’s white paper highlights these risks and urges urgent regulatory clarity so appropriate steps can be taken to protect consumers from potential harm.”

According to the National Initiative for Consumer Interest (NICI), these platforms have over 50 million users and facilitate transactions exceeding Rs 50,000 crore annually.

Also Read

The ASCI initiative comes after it observed advertising from various global and local players, as well as influencers on social media, promoting opinion trading as knowledge- or skill-based gaming. Its analysis of such posts found that many appear to be purely speculative in nature.