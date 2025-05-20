Home / Markets / News / Over 92% NSEL traders approve Rs 1,950 crore one-time settlement plan

Over 92% NSEL traders approve Rs 1,950 crore one-time settlement plan

The settlement scheme filed with NCLT proposes a payout to 5,682 traders to resolve the 2013 NSEL crisis, with rights transferred to 63 moons upon approval

National Company Law Tribunal, NCLT
National Company Law Tribunal, NCLT
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 6:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Over 92 per cent of traders of the National Spot Exchange (NSEL) have approved the one-time settlement amounting to Rs 1,950 crore, the company stated on Tuesday.
 
The company, backed by parent 63 moons technologies, had filed a scheme for settlement in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, for a one-time amicable full and final settlement with 5,682 traders. The matter pertains to the payments crisis in NSEL in 2013, due to which traders’ money was stuck for a long period. The settlement was originally proposed by the NSEL Investors Forum. 
“As per the scheme of settlement, an amount of Rs 1,950 crore shall be paid to 5,682 traders in proportion to their outstanding as on 31 July 2024. This settlement would mean closure of legal cases against the group along with assignment of all rights of traders in favour of 63 moons,” stated NSEL. 

Also Read

63 Moons agrees to one-time settlement of Rs 1,950 crore in NSEL matter

Premium

IndusInd Bank likely to report loss in Q4 weighed by accounting lapses

CCI must give swift approvals to M&As that don't threaten competition: FM

CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Chennai looking to avoid 10th place finish, Toss at 7 PM IST

Whirlpool Q4 results: Net profit rises 50% to to ₹119 crore, revenue up 15%

 
The report by the scrutiniser on e-voting results showed that 92.81 per cent of traders in number and 91.35 per cent in value had voted in favour of the resolution, giving their assent to the settlement.
 
NSEL had earlier in August 2013 paid around Rs 179 crore to over 7,000 traders whose outstanding was less than Rs 10 lakh. The remaining 5,683 traders with claims over Rs 10 lakh will get around 49 to 64 per cent of the amount back, stated NSEL.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zydus Life Q4 profit falls 1% YoY; ₹11 dividend declared; stock down 2%

Risk-off sentiments deepen as Sensex tumble 873 pts, Nifty below 24,700

Blue Water Logistics IPO opens on May 27: Here's all you need to know

Stock market close highlights: Sensex tanks 872 points, Nifty at 24,683; all sectors end in red

Sensex falls 900 pts, Nifty below 24,700; why are markets down today?

Topics :NSELNSEL caseNCLT63 moons

First Published: May 20 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story