ASCI flags 413 offshore betting ads, signs MoU with gaming associations

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has flagged 413 offshore betting platform advertisements to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting since January 2025 and is processing 12 more for potential violations of guidelines concerning real-money games (RMGs).
 
The action follows the self-regulatory advertising body signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e-gaming associations such as the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), and the E-Gaming Federation (EGF) last month.
 
Between April 2023 and March 2024, ASCI flagged 1,336 advertisements, and 492 cases related to RMGs were observed by the body.
 
The latest MoU between ASCI and online gaming federations has established a framework to address growing concerns over illegal betting and gambling advertisements by offshore entities. It has set up a special monitoring cell to screen and report offshore betting and gambling advertisements to the concerned ministries.
   
The cell is tasked with screening RMG ads that violate the ASCI Code, thereby strengthening compliance among industry participants.

"Indian consumers are exposed to numerous ads of offshore betting and gambling companies that have no accountability in India. Several Indian celebrities too have been a part of such advertisements. Since gambling ads are prohibited in most parts of the country, their large-scale presence is a breach of the law," said Manisha Kapoor, CEO and secretary general, ASCI.
 
Kapoor added that the organisation would pass on such advertisements to the regulators for necessary action.
 
ASCI guidelines on online gaming for real-money winnings require firms to display disclaimers explaining that such games may be habit-forming or financially risky, cautioning users to play responsibly.
 
Platforms should not present financial winnings as an income opportunity or an alternative employment option.
 
Gaming advertisements should not depict any person under the age of 18 years, or who appears to be under 18, engaging in such games.
 
"We at E-Gaming Federation (EGF) have been pioneering responsible gaming and mandatory audits of our gaming companies. The monitoring cell of ASCI will only turbo-boost our efforts," said Anuraag Saxena, chief executive officer (CEO), EGF.
 
Last week, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global anti-money laundering watchdog, invited Indian online gaming firms to discuss money laundering and terror financing risks associated with such companies and offshore entities.
 
"We are committed to adopting the global best standards in responsible advertising, and through this collaboration, we hope that Indian consumers are not exposed to illegal platforms in the guise of online gaming while promoting responsible advertising practices among the Indian RMG industry," said Neil Castelino, CEO, Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports.
 
Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation, added, "By collaborating with ASCI and fellow industry federations, we aim to tackle the growing challenge of offshore gambling ads and non-compliant advertising practices."
 
The illegal betting market in India receives deposits of over $100 billion per year, according to a report by the Digital India Foundation (DIF).
 
India has a community of over 568 million gamers. The sector grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28 per cent between FY20 and FY23, and is expected to generate $7.5 billion in revenue over the next five years.

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

