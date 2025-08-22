Stocks to Watch today, Aug 22: Apollo Hospitals, Eternal, Hindalco, Vedanta

Stocks to Watch today, August 22, 2025: Indian equities are set for a lower start amid mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty futures were last down 46 points at 25,077.
Globally, investors await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address later today for guidance on the policy path.
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent, the Nasdaq 0.34 per cent, and the Dow Jones 0.34 per cent.
Asian markets were mixed: China’s CSI 300 rose 0.51 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.4 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 0.04 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi 1.05 per cent, while Australia’s ASX 200 was marginally lower. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATEST TODAY LIVE
Key stocks to watch today, August 22, 2025:
Apollo Hospitals: Promoter and MD Suneeta Reddy to sell up to 1.25 per cent (0.18 million shares) via a block deal. Indicative deal size: ₹1,395 crore; floor price ₹7,747 per share, per reports.
Also Read
Wipro: The company will acquire Harman’s Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business for $375 million in cash, strengthening ER&D capabilities.
Hindalco: The Aditya Birla group company has outlined a five-year growth plan backed by $10 billion in committed global investments to boost its aluminium, copper, and specialty alumina value chain across India and Novelis operations.
IDBI Bank: The government is targeting to complete the “core” phase of privatisation by March 31, 2026. Qualified bidders have begun due diligence, expected to conclude by September, says DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla.
Karnataka Bank: After a Q1 credit dip, aims to expand the loan book by ₹7,000–8,000 crore—largely in retail, agriculture, and MSME—to surpass ₹85,000 crore by March 2026.
Zomato (Eternal): The food delivery aggregator has incorporated its subsidiary, Blinkit Foods.
Goldiam International: The company has raised ₹202 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP).
Hikal: The company has received a warning letter from the US Foods and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the Jigani, Bengaluru facility following a February 3–7, 2025 inspection.
HUL: Hindustan Unilever has appointed Niranjan Gupta as CFO-designate and management committee member, effective September 1.
GMR Airports: Its board approved raising ₹5,000 crore via multiple instruments (equity, NCDs, warrants, FCCB) in tranches; also cleared formation of an SPV for the Cargo City Project awarded by DIAL.
Vedanta: The board approved a second interim dividend of ₹16 per share; total payout ₹6,256 crore for FY26.
Order wins
Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company has bagged a ₹103.16 crore order from Leap Grain Rail Logistics for BCBFG wagons and BVCM brake vans, to be delivered within 10 months.
HG Infra Engineering: The company's subsidiary H.G. Narol Sarkhej Highway received a letter to commence a ₹781.11 crore project.
Titagarh Rail Systems: The company secured a letter of intent (LoI) from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers for the construction of two vessels; order value ₹445 crore.
GHV Infra Projects: The company secured a ₹2,000 crore engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract from Valor Estate for the PAP & Police housing project in Mumbai.