5 breakout stocks to trade
IDBICurrent Price: ₹95.15 Likely Target: ₹118 Upside Potential: 24% Support: ₹91.20; ₹89.50; ₹87.52 Resistance: ₹101.50; ₹108.50 IDBI is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock holds above ₹87.52 levels, with near support visible around ₹91.20 and ₹89.50 levels. On the upside, the stock faces near resistance around ₹101.50 levels.
Bandhan BankCurrent Price: ₹174 Likely Target: ₹218 Upside Potential: 25.3% Support: ₹172; ₹167 Resistance: ₹184; ₹190; ₹205 Bandhan Bank is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹163 levels. Interim support for the stock is seen at ₹172 and ₹167 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹218 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹184 and ₹190, and ₹205 levels.
Exide IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹396 Likely Target: ₹426 Upside Potential: 7.6% Support: ₹389; ₹384; ₹375 Resistance: ₹401; ₹418 Exide Industries stock is seen trading above its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) for the third straight day, after more than eight months. Going forwards, the 200-DMA at ₹389 is likely to act as a key support for the stock, below which support can be expected around ₹384 and ₹375 levels.
NavaCurrent Price: ₹670 Likely Target: ₹805 Upside Potential: 20.2% Support: ₹660; ₹630; ₹615 Resistance: ₹697; ₹715; ₹750 Nava is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock trades above ₹660; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹630 and ₹615 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹805 levels. On its way up, the stock is likely to face resistance around ₹697, ₹715 and ₹750 levels.
Finolex IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹205 Likely Target: ₹240 Upside Potential: 17.1% Support: ₹200; ₹188 Resistance: ₹212; ₹223 Finolex Industries is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock quotes above the 100-DMA, which stands at ₹200; below which key support for the stock exists at ₹188. On the upside, the stock may target the 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which stands at 240 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be seen at ₹212, ₹223 and ₹233 levels.
