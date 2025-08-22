IDBI, Nava, Exide among 5 breakout stocks with up to 25% upside potential

Breakout stocks: IDBI, Bandhan Bank, Exide Industries, Finolex Industries and Nava have recently witnessed a breakout on their respective technical charts; here's a strategy to trade.

