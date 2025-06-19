Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock up 16% on huge volumes today. Do you own?

Aeroflex Industries share price today: Shares of Aeroflex Industries surged 16 per cent to ₹202.50 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak broader market. The small-cap stock is trading at its highest level since February 21, 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹271.60 on February 6, 2025.

At 12:38 PM, Aeroflex Industries was trading 14 per cent higher at ₹199.55 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Smallcap and BSE Midcap indices were down 1.5 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here The average trading volumes on the counter rose over 25-fold, with a combined 35.97 million shares representing 29 per cent of the total equity of Aeroflex Industries changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Ashish Kacholia hold nearly 2% per cent stake in Aeroflex Industries Investor Ashish Kacholia held 2.47 million shares or a 1.9 per cent stake in Aeroflex Industries at the end of the March 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data showed. Sat Industries Limited (61.23 per cent) and Italica Global - F.Z.C. (5.76 per cent), the promoters of Aeroflex Industries, have collectively held 66.99 per cent holding in the company, data shows. Management commentary Looking ahead, the management is optimistic about the financial year 2026 (FY26), with stronger customer relationships, a broader market footprint, and new opportunities emerging across segments. The company is firmly focused on delivering profitable growth, with a particular emphasis on expanding Ebitda in FY26 through a combination of operational efficiencies, higher value-added offerings, and enhanced scale benefits, the management said.

ALSO READ: IT, PSU banks drag markets amid unclear Fed stance, Israel-Iran tensions The company’s strategic focus continues to be on high-margin and value-added products, particularly in the assemblies and now the Metal Bellows division, which the management expects to be the key growth drivers for the company for the next few years. ICICI Securities' view on Aeroflex Industries The share of the high-margin assembly segment stood at 52 per cent in Q4FY25 versus 34 per cent in Q4FY24. This reiterates the fact that the company is in the right direction to take the assembly segment share to 70 per cent in the next 2-3 years. More so, the company is also incurring a capex of increasing the assembly stations from 40 to 70 by FY26, which will lead to better product mix and higher margins.

Going ahead, with increasing domestic sales, new product development, and traction through Hyd-Air engineering revenue is subject to grow at a CAGR of 21 per cent over FY24-FY27. Analysts expect the company to deliver a strong CAGR of 22.4 per cent and 30.4 per cent in revenues and PAT, respectively, over FY25-FY27. The lean balance sheet and strong cash flow generation will improve return on capital employed (ROCE) to 25 per cent in FY27 from 20.5 per cent in FY25, which will ensure the company commands a rich multiple. The brokerage firm in the Q4 result update report said that it values the company at 34 times FY27 earnings per share EPS to arrive at a fair value of ₹235 with a 'Buy' rating.