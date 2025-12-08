Ashoka Buildcon jumps 6% in trade; what's driving investors' interest?

Ashoka Buildcon shares rose 5.8 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹170.9 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company bagged a ₹447.21 crore order from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

At 9:40 AM, Ashoka Buildcon’s share price was trading 3.96 per cent higher at ₹167.85 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.25 per cent at 85,501.65.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,711.94 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹319, and its 52-week low was at ₹158.05.

“Ashoka Buildcon informs that the company has received a Letter from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) awarding additional scope of work in respect of the existing Project viz. ‘Construction of Flyover Arm-1 Arm-2 at T Junction on Sion Panvel Highway Maharashtra Nagar in M/E Ward’. (“Project”),” the filing read.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY This is for an existing project to construct a flyover arm at the T-Junction on Sion Panvel Highway in Maharashtra Nagar. With this new order, the total cost of the project has increased to ₹1,573.79 crore. The revised deadline for completing both the existing and additional work is January 13, 2028. The company has also announced that its trading window for designated persons and their relatives will remain closed until 48 hours after this disclosure. That apart, Ashoka Buildcon had received a show cause notice on November 26, 2025, in respect of the construction of the six-lane elevated corridor from Aroor to Thuravoor Thekku section of NH-66.