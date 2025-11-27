Home / Markets / News / Ashoka Buildcon shares jump 5% as unit sells five SPVs for ₹1,814-crore

Ashoka Buildcon shares jump 5% as unit sells five SPVs for ₹1,814-crore

Ashoka Buildcon shares rise 5 per cent after its subsidiary sold five SPVs to Maple Infrastructure Trust for ₹1,814 crore

Ashoka Buildcon share price
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 12:14 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd rallied over 5 per cent on Thursday after its subsidiary sold its entire shareholding in five Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to Maple Infrastructure Trust and its nominees for ₹1,814 crore. 
 
The civil construction major's stock rose as much as 5.2 per cent during the day to ₹187.4 per share, the biggest intraday rise since October 31 this year. The Ashoka Buildcon stock pared gains to trade 2.5 per cent higher at ₹181.96 apiece, compared to a 0.23 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:46 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and currently trade at 3.1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 41 per cent this year, compared to an 11.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Ashoka Buildcon has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,109.16 crore.   FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Ashoka Buildcon sells five SPVs to Maple InvIT

Ashoka Concessions Ltd., a material subsidiary of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., has completed the sale of its entire shareholding in five of its toll road special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to Maple Infrastructure Trust and its nominees, effective November 26, 2025. 
 
The transaction, executed under a set of share purchase agreements and related documents, is valued at ₹1,814.42 crore, subject to certain holdbacks, the company said. The deal also includes the repayment of shareholder loans.
 
The SPVs transferred to Maple Infrastructure Trust are Ashoka Highways (Bhandara), Ashoka Highways (Durg), Ashoka Belgaum Dharwad Tollway, Ashoka Sambalpur Baragarh Tollway, and Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway. The share purchase agreement for the transaction was signed on October 30, 2024, the company said. 
 
The buyer, Maple Infrastructure Trust, is a SEBI-registered infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company confirmed that the buyer does not belong to Ashoka Buildcon’s promoter or promoter group.  ALSO READ | Sensex, Nifty hit record highs: Analysts pick sectors to invest in markets

Ashoka Buildcon Q2 results

In Q2, Ashoka Buildcon reported a consolidated net profit of ₹90.7 crore, as compared to ₹462.5 crore a year ago, down 80 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,851.2 crore, as compared to ₹2,488.9 crore, down 26 per cent. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹641.6 crore, as against ₹945.2 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
As on September 30, 2025, the total borrowings less cash & bank balance and investments, was ₹246.6 crore, representing a net debt to equity ratio of 0.06 (Out of which, debt worth $ 69.0 Mn is foreign currency denominated).

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian shares rise, taking their cue from Wall Street's winning streak

Sansera hits new high, zooms 85% from March low; what's driving this stock?

Glenmark Pharma rises 2% on positive US FDA inspection report; details here

Salasar Techno Engineering jumps 8% on securing two orders from RVNL

Indo Tech Transformers up 4% on bagging ₹91 crore order for NTPC projects

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsAshoka BuildconMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story