Shares of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd rallied over 5 per cent on Thursday after its subsidiary sold its entire shareholding in five Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to Maple Infrastructure Trust and its nominees for ₹1,814 crore.

Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and currently trade at 3.1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 41 per cent this year, compared to an 11.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Ashoka Buildcon has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,109.16 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon sells five SPVs to Maple InvIT

Ashoka Concessions Ltd., a material subsidiary of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., has completed the sale of its entire shareholding in five of its toll road special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to Maple Infrastructure Trust and its nominees, effective November 26, 2025.

The transaction, executed under a set of share purchase agreements and related documents, is valued at ₹1,814.42 crore, subject to certain holdbacks, the company said. The deal also includes the repayment of shareholder loans.

The SPVs transferred to Maple Infrastructure Trust are Ashoka Highways (Bhandara), Ashoka Highways (Durg), Ashoka Belgaum Dharwad Tollway, Ashoka Sambalpur Baragarh Tollway, and Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway. The share purchase agreement for the transaction was signed on October 30, 2024, the company said.