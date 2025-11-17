Ashoka Buildcon slips 6% on posting 80% decline in PAT YoY; rev down 26%

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,321.11 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹319 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹158.05.

In Q2, Ashoka Buildcon reported a consolidated net profit of ₹90.7 crore, as compared to ₹462.5 crore a year ago, down 80 per cent.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,851.2 crore, as compared to ₹2,488.9 crore, down 26 per cent. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹641.6 crore, as against ₹945.2 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

As on September 30, 2025, the total borrowings less cash & bank balance and investments, was ₹246.6 crore, representing a net debt to equity ratio of 0.06 (Out of which, debt worth $ 69.0 Mn is foreign currency denominated).

The company's debt on a standalone basis is ₹1,362 crore, which comprises ₹83 crore of Equipment loans, ₹978 crore of working capital loans, and ₹300 crore of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).