Ashoka Buildcon slips 6% on posting 80% decline in PAT YoY; rev down 26%

In Q2, Ashoka Buildcon reported a consolidated net profit of ₹90.7 crore, as compared to ₹462.5 crore a year ago, down 80 per cent

Ashoka Buildcon share price
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Ashoka Buildcon shares slipped 5.9 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹186.8 per share after the company posted its Q2 results. At 10:14 AM, Ashoka Buildcon's share price was down 4.58 per cent on BSE at ₹189.55 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.2 per cent at 84,732.63.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,321.11 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹319 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹158.05.

Ashoka Buildcon Q2 results

In Q2, Ashoka Buildcon reported a consolidated net profit of ₹90.7 crore, as compared to ₹462.5 crore a year ago, down 80 per cent.
 
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,851.2 crore, as compared to ₹2,488.9 crore, down 26 per cent. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹641.6 crore, as against ₹945.2 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
As on September 30, 2025, the total borrowings less cash & bank balance and investments, was ₹246.6 crore, representing a net debt to equity ratio of 0.06 (Out of which, debt worth $ 69.0 Mn is foreign currency denominated).
 
The company's debt on a standalone basis is ₹1,362 crore, which comprises ₹83 crore of Equipment loans, ₹978 crore of working capital loans, and ₹300 crore of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
 
The company's order book as of September 30, 2025, stood at ₹14,888 crore. Out of the total order book, Road EPC accounts for ₹6,816 crore or 45.8 per cent; Road HAM ₹1,834 crore or 12.3 per cent; Building EPC ₹462 crore or 3.1 per cent; Railways ₹1,154crore or 7.8 per cent and Power T&D ₹4,623 crore or 31 per cent. 
 
Ashoka Buildcon is one of the highway developers in India. The company is an integrated EPC, BOT, and HAM player. The company has experience of more than 50 years in the field of construction and infrastructure development. The company has been executing 41 PPP projects and has a presence in over 20 states in the country. It has constructed various projects across the country in the roads and highways sectors. 

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

