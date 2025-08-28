Asian markets waver as Nvidia slides despite strong earnings beat

Asian stocks wobbled on Thursday as blowout earnings from artificial intelligence bellwether Nvidia were offset by worries over the outlook for its China business, while the dollar remained shaky as investors bet on a near-term rate cut.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan swung between gains and losses, and was last down 0.2 per cent, as US equity futures were dragged lower by after-hours decline in shares of the chip designer, which has become the world's most valuable company. "After such a strong run, investor exposure was stretched, leaving little margin for disappointment," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo in Singapore. "We should expect some spillover," she added, even though it is unlikely to hurt wider investor confidence.

"Asian chipmakers - especially in Korea and Taiwan - are the cleanest beta to Nvidia and will likely feel the drag." Following a two-day string of gains that has pushed US markets to a fresh record, S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.2 per cent and Nasdaq futures tumbled 0.4 per cent after Nvidia's results. Investor concerns about Nvidia centred on its China business, which hung in the balance, caught up in the trade war between Washington and Beijing. "We expect the stock to trade down modestly following an in-line quarter and guidance against a backdrop of elevated expectations heading into the call," analysts from Goldman Sachs wrote in a research report. "Management noted that it did not ship any H20 products to China in the quarter." Japanese stocks fluctuated between gains and losses after Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday that Japan's top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa cancelled a planned visit to the United States, where he was expected to iron out details of the trade deal agreed last month. The Nikkei 225 was last up 0.4 per cent. Korean stocks advanced 0.3 per cent after the Bank of Korea kept rates on hold at 2.5 per cent, as widely expected by economists.

Hong Kong stocks slumped, with the Hang Seng Index falling 1 per cent, led by a 9.7 per cent decline in Meituan shares, after the Chinese food delivery giant reported a drop in second-quarter profit on Wednesday. In the currency markets, the dollar was on the defensive as traders ramp up bets of an interest rate cut next month, following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's recent dovish pivot and as President Donald Trump moves to assert control of the world's biggest central bank. Earlier this week, Trump said he is firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, leaving some investors worried about the Fed's independence. Cook's lawyer said she will file a lawsuit against the White House.