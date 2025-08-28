Home / Markets / News / Asian markets waver as Nvidia slides despite strong earnings beat

Asian markets waver as Nvidia slides despite strong earnings beat

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan swung between gains and losses, and was last down 0.2 per cent

global stocks
Asian stocks wobbled on Thursday as blowout earnings from artificial intelligence bellwether Nvidia were offset by worries.
Reuters SINGAPORE
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Asian stocks wobbled on Thursday as blowout earnings from artificial intelligence bellwether Nvidia were offset by worries over the outlook for its China business, while the dollar remained shaky as investors bet on a near-term rate cut.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan swung between gains and losses, and was last down 0.2 per cent, as US equity futures were dragged lower by after-hours decline in shares of the chip designer, which has become the world's most valuable company. "After such a strong run, investor exposure was stretched, leaving little margin for disappointment," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo in Singapore. "We should expect some spillover," she added, even though it is unlikely to hurt wider investor confidence.

"Asian chipmakers - especially in Korea and Taiwan - are the cleanest beta to Nvidia and will likely feel the drag." Following a two-day string of gains that has pushed US markets to a fresh record, S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.2 per cent and Nasdaq futures tumbled 0.4 per cent after Nvidia's results.

Investor concerns about Nvidia centred on its China business, which hung in the balance, caught up in the trade war between Washington and Beijing. "We expect the stock to trade down modestly following an in-line quarter and guidance against a backdrop of elevated expectations heading into the call," analysts from Goldman Sachs wrote in a research report. "Management noted that it did not ship any H20 products to China in the quarter." Japanese stocks fluctuated between gains and losses after Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday that Japan's top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa cancelled a planned visit to the United States, where he was expected to iron out details of the trade deal agreed last month. The Nikkei 225 was last up 0.4 per cent. Korean stocks advanced 0.3 per cent after the Bank of Korea kept rates on hold at 2.5 per cent, as widely expected by economists.

Hong Kong stocks slumped, with the Hang Seng Index falling 1 per cent, led by a 9.7 per cent decline in Meituan shares, after the Chinese food delivery giant reported a drop in second-quarter profit on Wednesday.

In the currency markets, the dollar was on the defensive as traders ramp up bets of an interest rate cut next month, following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's recent dovish pivot and as President Donald Trump moves to assert control of the world's biggest central bank. Earlier this week, Trump said he is firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, leaving some investors worried about the Fed's independence. Cook's lawyer said she will file a lawsuit against the White House.

Trump pressured the Fed to lower interest rates during his first term in the White House and he has escalated that campaign in recent months while seeking to make appointments to key positions on the US central bank. The president has demanded that rates be cut by several percentage points and threatened to fire Powell, although he recently backed down from that. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell to 4.2362 per cent compared with its US close of 4.238 per cent on Wednesday.

The market is currently pricing a 88.7 per cent probability of a 25-basis point rate cut at Fed's policy meeting on 17 September, up from 61.9 per cent a month ago, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. The dollar dropped 0.1 per cent against the yen to 147.275, while the European single currency was up 0.1 per cent on the day at $1.16475, seeking to extend a three-week winning streak that bumped up its gains this month to 2.02 per cent. In commodities markets, Brent crude fell 0.5 per cent to $67.74 per barrel. Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold was traded down 0.2 per cent at $3391.60 per troy ounce.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dividend stocks: Premier Energies, NBCC, 25 others to remain in focus today

HDFC Bank emerges as top choice for global EM funds with record ownership

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 28: IndiGo, Power Grid, Oil India, BPCL, RVNL

Godrej Consumer, Ultratech: Motilal Oswal suggests these 6 stocks to buy

Trading guide, Aug 28: Here are key Nifty levels to watch; two ETFs to buy

Topics :Asian marketsNvidiavirtual reality NvidiaGlobal Markets

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story