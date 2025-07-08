Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO opens on July 9: Check price band, lot size, GMP

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO: Asston Pharmaceuticals, a Navi Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company, is set to launch its maiden public issue on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The SME offering worth ₹27.56 crore comprises a fresh issuance of 2.24 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Here are the key details of Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO:

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band for Asston Pharmaceuticals' IPO in the range of ₹115-123 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,000 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹2,46,000 to bid for two lots or 2,000 shares at the upper price band. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹3,69,000 for three lots.

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO key dates The three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Friday, July 11, 2025. The basis of allotment will be finalised on or before Monday, July 14, 2025, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). Shares of Asston Pharmaceuticals are expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, July 11, 2025. Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO registrar, lead manager Maashitla Securities is the registrar of the issue. Sobhagya Capital Options is the sole book-running lead manager. Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO objective According to the RHP, the company proposes to utilise the net issue proceeds for acquiring machinery in the manufacturing unit, working capital requirements of the company, and repayment or prepayment of certain of the outstanding borrowings availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.