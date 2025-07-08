Phoenix Mills climbs 2% in trade after releasing Q1FY26 update; Details

Phoenix Mills shares rose 1.7 per cent in trade on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at ₹1,576.1 per share. At 1:09 PM, Phoenix Mills shares were trading 1.07 per cent higher at ₹1,565 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.11 per cent at 83,535.36.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹55,952.4 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹2,068.15 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹1,340 per share.

Why did Phoenix Mills shares climb in trade?

The buying interest on the counter came after the company released its Q1 business update.

According to the filing, the company's retail sales (consumption) across all operational malls grew by 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q1 FY26.

Further, consumption growth during the quarter was led by Phoenix Palassio (Lucknow), Phoenix Citadel (Indore), Phoenix Palladium (Mumbai) and Palladium Ahmedabad, supported by the continued ramp-up of our new assets i.e. Phoenix Mall of the Millennium and Phoenix Mall of Asia. Trading occupancy stood at 89 per cent for the quarter, marginally lower than 91 per cent in Q4 FY25, primarily due to planned, transitional vacancy linked to these upgrades. On the commercial front, gross leasing of 4.07 lakh sq. ft. was completed during Q1FY26 across the assets in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Chennai. Besides, occupancy in the operational assets at Mumbai and Vimmanagar in Pune stood at 69 per cent in June 2025 as against 67 per cent in March 2025.