Dividend stocks: Tata Communications, 3 others to remain in spotlight today

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight during trading sessions following their dividend announcements to shareholders as they go ex-date on Thursday, June 19, 2025

dividend stocks today
Among the highlighted companies, Tata Communications has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final dividend of ₹25 per share.
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 8:24 AM IST
Dividend stocks today, June 18, 2025: Shares of Tata Communications, Panasonic Carbon India Company, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, and Tejas Networks are expected to remain in the spotlight today, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, following their announcement of dividend (final dividend for the financial year 2024-25) rewards to shareholders. A dividend is often viewed as a form of passive income, representing a portion of a company’s profits distributed to shareholders as a reward for their investment.
 
According to BSE data, these stocks are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on June 19, 2025. The ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.
 
Among the highlighted companies, Tata Communications has declared the highest dividend, announcing a final dividend of ₹25 per share. The company has also set June 19, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement.
 
Panasonic Carbon India Company follows with a final dividend of ₹12 per share, also with the record date fixed as June 19, 2025, for the same.
 
Other companies joining the dividend announcement include Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, which has declared a final dividend of ₹3.50 per share, and Tejas Networks, which has announced a final dividend of ₹2.85 per share. Both companies have set the record date on June 19 for determining eligible shareholders for their participation in the said announcement. 
Company Ex-date Announcement Record date
Panasonic Carbon India Company June 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹ 12 June 19, 2025
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure June 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹ 3.50 June 19, 2025
Tata Communications June 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹ 25 June 19, 2025
Tejas Networks June 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹ 2.50 June 19, 2025
(Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html) 
Besides these, shares of eMudhra and Sarla Performance Fibers will also be watched by traders as they trade ex-dividend today, following their announcement of a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share and ₹3 per share for their respective shareholders.
   

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

