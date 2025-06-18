Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 08:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 34x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 34x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Oswal Pumps IPO allotment status: Investors can verify their status through the official websites of the exchanges NSE and BSE, or MUFG Intime India

initial public offering, IPO

Oswal Pumps IPO subscription window closed on Tuesday, June 17

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Oswal Pumps IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares of solar pump manufacturer Oswal Pumps is expected to be finalised today, June 18, 2025. The mainline public issue received a solid response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by over 34 times, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data. The issue received bids for 55,80,42,696 shares against 1,62,12,980 shares available for subscription.

Here's how to check Oswal Pumps IPO allotment status online:

Once the allotment process is complete, investors can verify their Oswal Pumps IPO allotment status through the official websites of the exchanges NSE and BSE, or MUFG Intime India, the designated registrar for the issue. Additionally, investors can use the following direct links to check the IPO allotment status online:
 

Check Oswal Pumps IPO allotment status on NSE:

https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Check Oswal Pumps IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India:

https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Oswal Pumps IPO grey market premium (GMP)

After the bidding closed, the unlisted shares of Oswal Pumps were trading at ₹674, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹60 or 9.7 per cent compared to the upper price band of ₹614, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.   ALSO READ | Arisinfra Solutions IPO invites bids; GMP up 11%; should you subscribe?

Oswal Pumps IPO details

Oswal Pumps aims to raise ₹1,387.34 crore through combination of fresh issue of ₹14.5 million shares amounting to 890 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 8.1 million shares amounting to ₹497.34 crore. 
 
The mainline offering opened for public subscription on Friday, June 13 and closed on Tuesday, June 17. The issue was available at a price band of ₹584 to ₹614 per share. Shares of Oswal Pumps will be listed on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Friday, June 20.
 
IIFL Capital Services, Axis Capital, CLSA India, JM Financial and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers of the Oswal Pumps IPO 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issuance to fund capital expenditure, invest in its wholly owned subsidiary Oswal Solar in the form of equity, finance the setting up of new manufacturing units in Karnal, and repay debt incurred by itself and its subsidiaries.

About Oswal Pumps

Incorporated in 2003, Oswal Pumps is a manufacturer and distributor of pumps. The company offers a diverse range of products catering to domestic, agricultural, and industrial applications, including solar pumps, submersible pumps, monoblock pumps, pressure pumps, sewage pumps, electric motors, submersible winding wires & cables, and electric panels.
 
As of August 31, 2024, the company had executed orders for 26,270 turnkey solar pumping systems directly under the PM-Kusum Scheme for several states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. The company operates a manufacturing facility located in Karnal, Haryana.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

