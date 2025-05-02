Friday, May 02, 2025 | 08:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Srigee DML IPO opens on May 5: Check price band, GMP, key dates, more

Srigee DML IPO opens on May 5: Check price band, GMP, key dates, more

The three-day subscription window for Srigee DML IPO will tentatively close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Srigee DML IPO

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

Srigee DLM IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Srijee DML will open for public subscription on Monday, May 5, 2025. The Noida-based company aims to raise ₹16.98 crore through a fresh issue of ₹1.71 million equity shares. The company has reserved around 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
 

Here are the key details of Srigee DML SME IPO: 

Srigee DLM IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band for Srigee DML IPO in the range of ₹94-99 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,200 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,12,800 to bid for one lot. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,37,600 for two lots.  
 
 

Srigee DLM IPO key dates 

The three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The basis of allotment will be finalised on or before Thursday, May 8, 2025, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). Shares of Srigee DLM are expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Monday, May 12, 2025. 
 

Srigee DLM IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue. 
 

Srigee DLM IPO GMP

On Friday, the unlisted shares of Srigee DLM were trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹10.5, compared to upper price band of ₹99 , according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Srigee DLM IPO objective

According to the RHP, from the net proceeds, the company aims to utilise ₹5.42 crore for setting up a manufacturing facility in Gautam Budh Nagar Uttar Pradesh and ₹9.51 crore for the acquisition of machinery to be installed at the proposed manufacturing facility. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
 

About Srigee DLM

Incorporated in December 2005, Srigee DLM offers end-to-end plastic manufacturing solutions, with a focus on design-driven production that optimises functionality and manufacturability. It caters to both OEM and ODM clients. Starting with plastic injection moulding, Srigee DLM has evolved into a backward integrated company with in-house die design and testing, polymer compounding, and assembly lines. It primarily focuses on plastic injection moulding & assembly, tool room and die manufacturing, as well as polymer compounding and trading.  
 

Srigee DLM financial overview

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2024, the company reported a revenue from operations of ₹54.34 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of 3.77 crore. In the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), Srigee DLM’s revenue from operations grew 15.45 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹54.42 crore from ₹47.14 crore in FY23. It reported a PAT of ₹3.09 crore in FY24, up 10 per cent from ₹2.81 crore in the previous fiscal.
 

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

