Aurionpro Solutions shares jump 8%; here's what's boosting rally in stock

Aurionpro Solutions shares jumped 7.9 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at Rs 1868.8 per share on BSE. The buying sparked after the company arm launched AryaXAI.

Around 12:54 AM, Aurionpro Solutions share price was up 7.61 per cent at Rs 1,863.35 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.46 per cent at 80,310.81. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 10,288.21 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,989.95 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 897.5 per share.

As per the filing, as part of the Aurionpro Enterprise AI suite, AryaXAI addresses the increasing demand for transparency and accountability in high-stakes industries where artificial intelligence (AI) usage is subject to regulations and potential model failures can have profound consequences.

The AryaXAI explainability stack also includes existing methods such as SHAP, LIME, SmoothGrad, and Integrated Gradients, along with tools to help users choose the best explanation method for any model.

For critical alignment, AryaXAI offers strategies such as synthetic alignment to enhance model accuracy and performance, ensuring responsible, high-performing AI models. Its monitoring tools detect issues such as data drift and model bias, while customizable risk frameworks help maintain effective AI systems. An intuitive interface and automated logging simplify compliance and audits.

"In mission-critical use cases like financial services, healthcare, and defense, the lack of clear insights into AI decision-making limits trust and adoption. At the same time, evolving regulations in these sectors demand greater clarity, accountability, and safety from AI systems," said Vinay Kumar Sankarapu, CEO of Arya.ai, an Aurionpro Company.

Sankarapu added: AryaXAI is tackling these challenges by developing advanced explainability techniques and rigorous evaluation tools (evals) that provide enterprises with a clear understanding of their AI systems and multiple alignment options.

Aurionpro Solutions is a global leader in providing advanced technology solutions with a focus on Banking, Mobility, Payments, Insurance, Data Center Services, and Government sectors. We leverage Enterprise AI to create comprehensive solutions that drive intelligent transformation for our clients worldwide.

In the past one year, Aurionpro Solutions shares have lost 43.4 per cent against Sensex's rise of 13 per cent.