Aurobindo Pharma up 3% in weak market, rebounds 6% from Wednesday's low

Aurobindo Pharma share price today

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were up 3 per cent at ₹1,194.90 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.

The stock price of the pharmaceutical company has bounced back by 6 per cent from its Wednesday’s low of ₹1,130, after the company issued clarification to media reports regarding the USFDA inspection at the company’s Unit VII. Yesterday, the stock had declined 5 per cent in intra-day trade.

At 12:05 PM; Aurobindo Pharma was quoting 3 per cent higher at ₹1,194.25, as compared to 0.77 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Why did Aurobindo’s stock price fell 5 per cent on Wednesday? As per media reports, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection at Aurobindo Pharma’s Unit VII highlighted multiple deficiencies in manufacturing and quality control systems. In a critical finding, a microbiologist responsible for sample collection was observed to have falsified sample collection records. Other observations included gaps in laboratory documentation despite established systems, lack of continuous GMP training, inadequate controls over computerized systems, and shortcomings in environmental monitoring within manufacturing areas, among others. Aurobindo’s clarification on the USFDA inspection Aurobindo Pharma in an exchange filing on Wednesday after market hours said that the company routinely undergoes regulatory inspections across its manufacturing facilities by global regulatory authorities, including the USFDA, as part of normal business operations.

Any observations issued during such inspections are addressed in accordance with established regulatory processes. Where required under applicable regulations, the company makes appropriate disclosures to the stock exchanges in a timely manner, the company said. As intimated to the stock exchanges on February 10, 2026 with regard to completion of the USFDA inspection at Unit-VII of Aurobindo Pharma, the company said that it would be responding to the USFDA within the stipulated timelines. At present, there is no material event or information that requires further disclosure, other than what has already been disclosed to the exchanges, the company said.

Brokerages view on Aurobindo Considering the gravity of the observations, the facility could face heightened USFDA scrutiny with a potential Official Action Indicated (OAI) classification. The site manufactures oral solids and currently has five tentatively approved products and seven filings under review, which may see launch delays, ICICI Securities said in a note. However, the brokerage firm believes Aurobindo may mitigate the impact by shifting filings to alternate sites, limiting any material earnings downside. That said, remediation expenses and compliance efforts are likely to weigh on margins and near-term profitability, it added. Aurobindo’s outlook is anchored by a transition from high-intensity capex to operational monetization across its global footprint. Management maintains confidence in achieving an internal EBITDA margin target of 20–21 per cent for FY26, supported by strong operating leverage and a diversified business model.