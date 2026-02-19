Stock market crash today (February 19): Indian stock markets witnessed sharp selling pressure on Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as rising crude oil prices, escalating US-Iran tensions, and profit booking in banking and FMCG heavyweights triggered a broad-based decline.

Oil prices were trading near multi-month highs on Thursday amid escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran.

Brent crude futures were quoting above the $70 per barrel-mark, up 0.26 per cent. WTI futures, meanwhile, added 0.32 per cent to trade around $65.4 per barrel-mark around noon.

Notably, both the benchmarks had settled more than 4 per cent higher on Wednesday, posting their highest settlements since January 30.

Commodity market watchers are closely tracking developments in the Middle East after Iran said it plans to launch rockets in areas across its south on Thursday from 0330 GMT to 1330 GMT (9:00 AM to 7:00 PM IST.

At the same time, the US said it has deployed warships near Iran, with US Vice President JD Vance saying Washington was weighing whether to continue diplomatic engagement with Tehran or pursue "another option".