Avantel rises 6%, hits 52-week high on bagging ₹19-crore order from L&T

The buying on the counter came after the company received a purchase order worth ₹19.33 crore for the service of Satcom Products from Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Avantel shares rose 5.7 per cent on BSE, logging a 52-week high at ₹194.4 per share. At 12:53 PM, Avantel's share price was trading 3.51 per cent higher at ₹190.25 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.18 per cent at 82,474.2.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,041.05 crore and the 52-week low was at ₹90.3. In one year, Avantel shares have risen 42.2 per cent, as compared to BSE Sensex’s fall of nearly 3 per cent.   FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE

Why were Avantel shares in demand today?

The buying on the counter came after the company received a purchase order worth ₹19.33 crore for the service of Satcom Products from Larsen & Toubro (L&T). The order has to be executed by July 2026, according to the filing. 
 
Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and developing network management software applications for its customers, mainly from the aerospace and defence sectors.
 
The company has recently bagged orders from big firms such as Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE). 
 
On September 18, 2025, the company received a purchase order worth ₹12.51 crore for the supply of Satcom Products from BEL. The order carries a performance bank guarantee of 3 per cent, is domestic in nature, and classified under manufacturing. The order is worth ₹12.51 crore and has to be completed by March 2026.   ALSO READ: OnMobile shares gain 5% on partnering with Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata PLC 
On September 17, 2025, Avantel received a purchase order worth ₹9.92 crore from GRSE for the supply of Satcom products, according to an exchange filing. The order carries a performance bank guarantee of 3 per cent, is domestic in nature, and classified under manufacturing. Execution is scheduled between March 15 and June 15, 2026, the company said.
 
Earlier in September, Avantel announced that it received an amended purchase order worth ₹9.88 crore from the Department of Atomic Energy. In June, Avantel secured two domestic orders worth a total of ₹24.73 crore. The first, valued at ₹13.67 crore, came from the Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory, while the second, worth ₹11.06 crore, was awarded by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.
 

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

