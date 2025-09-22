Monday, September 22, 2025 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / OnMobile shares gain 5% on partnering with Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata PLC

OnMobile shares gain 5% on partnering with Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata PLC

OnMobile shares have fallen 4.5 per cent this year, compared to a 7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

OnMobile shares in focus

OnMobile shares in focus

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of OnMobile Global Ltd. rose nearly 5 per cent on Monday after it partnered with Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata PLC for master aggregator services for its Value-Added Services (VAS) portfolio. 
 
The web-based media and service company's stock rose as much as 4.59 per cent during the day to ₹64.98 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 17 this year. The OnMobile Global stock pared gains to trade 2.8 per cent higher at ₹63.8 apiece, compared to a 0.12 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:55 AM. 
 
Shares of the company currently trade at 3.5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 4.5 per cent this year, compared to a 7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. OnMobile Global has a total market capitalisation of ₹679.71 crore.   READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 

OnMobile Global partners with Dialog Axiata in Sri Lanka

OnMobile has entered a strategic partnership with Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka's connectivity provider, to serve as the Master Aggregator for its Value-Added Services (VAS) portfolio. The deal expands the companies’ long-standing relationship, according to an exchange filing on Monday. 
 
Under the agreement, OnMobile will consolidate Dialog's VAS offerings, including entertainment, mobile gaming, infotainment, and education, into a unified ecosystem. The Master Aggregator platform aims to streamline operations, ensure regulatory compliance, simplify payouts to content providers, and enable Dialog to focus on expanding its VAS business in Sri Lanka, the statement said. 

Also Read

SEPC shares in focus

SEPC shares advance 5% on ₹443-crore order win; details here

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai

Swiggy stock won't deliver 'meaningful returns' to investors, warns JM Fin

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

Adani Power shares near record high after 34% rise in 2 days; rally decoded

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

New H1-B visa fees rule drags Nifty IT 4%; Tech M, LTIMindtree sink upto 6%

Adani Group

Adani Group stocks rally up to 19%; Adani Enterprises up 3% in muted market

 
OnMobile’s responsibilities span the full VAS lifecycle, covering customer management, technical integration, billing, support, and analytics.
 
"With our Master Aggregator model, we’re providing a one-stop solution for managing value-added services, so Dialog can enhance its VAS portfolio, act on real-time insights and build sustainable digital growth, paving the way for future scalability across both consumer and enterprise use cases," Bikram Sherawat, president of OnMobile Global, said.   ALSO READ: Hyundai Motor up 47% against issue price; should you book profits or hold?

OnMobile Q1 results 

OnMobile Global reported a net profit of ₹21.89 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with a net loss of ₹0.48 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 15.68 per cent to ₹46.77 crore, up from ₹40.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.

More From This Section

Hindustan Copper Limited's Indian Copper Complex, Jharkhand

Hindustan Copper rallies 8% on executing Rakha mining lease deed; details

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 200 points; Nifty below 25,300; IT stocks drag; Adani Power 20%

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor up 47% against issue price; should you book profits or hold?

shipping, trade

Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard, GRSE: Why did shipping stocks rise up to 8%?

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO off to a slow start; GMP remains positive

Topics : Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty 50 S&P BSE Sensex MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon