Avenue Supermarts surges 5%, logs sharpest intra-day rally in 5 months

Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) share price today

Share price of Avenue Supermarts (ASL), which owns and operates D-Mart stores, surged 5 per cent to ₹3,844 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.

The stock price of one of the largest food & grocery (F&G) retailers in India, recorded its sharpest intra-day rally in the past five months. Earlier, on August 18, 2025, ASL had rallied 5.4 per cent in intra-day deals.

At 01:46 PM; ASL was quoting 4.7 per cent higher at ₹3,836.80, as compared to 0.38 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The stock had hit a 52-week low of ₹3,337.10 on March 3, 2025. It touched a 52-week high of ₹4,916.30 on September 4, 2025.

D-Mart overview, Q3 business update/results date D-Mart is a one-stop supermarket chain that aims to offer customers a wide range of basic home and personal products under one roof. The company was founded by Radhakishan Damani and his family to cater to the evolving needs of the Indian family. The company operates in the online and multi-channel grocery retail segment under the brand name D-Mart Ready. ASL reported 13.15 per cent jump in standalone revenue from operations to ₹17,612.62 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3FY26) compared with ₹15,565.23 crore as on December 31, 2024 (Q3FY25). The total number of stores as of Q3FY26 stood at 442 (including one store at Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra currently closed for customers due to reconstruction).

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the ASL are scheduled to meet on Saturday, January 10, 2026 to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2025. ICRA's rationale on Avenue Supermarts ASL is expected to continue the accelerated store opening in the near-to-medium term. In the offline space, it plans to open 10-20 per cent of the base number of stores every year, which is expected to result in healthy revenue growth. Low penetration of organised retail in the Indian F&G space further augurs well for the growth prospects of ASL. Effective management of new stores in new geographies and their timely breakeven will remain a key monitorable, ICRA said in the rating rationale.

Axis Securities maintains ‘BUY’ on D-Mart with target price of ₹4,960 D-Mart has faced several challenges over the past few years, impacted by a subdued demand environment, particularly in the value segment. Larger and newer stores have longer gestation periods, affecting overall profitability, along with increasing competition from both organized players and online platforms, according to analysts at Axis Securities. However, the company has undertaken several initiatives to address these challenges, such as changes in leadership to revamp the slowing general merchandise & apparel (GM&A) category, focusing on improving profitability in D-Mart Ready through a gradual expansion strategy, and targeting a 10-20 per cent store addition on an existing base of 432 stores, which is a step in the right direction.