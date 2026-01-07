JB Chem, Divis Labs among top stock recommendations by Vinay Rajani

Divis Labs share price has broken out from the box pattern on the daily chart. Primary trend of the stock is bullish with 'Higher tops and Higher bottoms'. Divis Labs stock price has risen with the jump in volumes on the daily charts. Besides, the pharma stock is placed above all key moving averages, indicating uptrend on all time frames. Daily RSI is sustaining above 50, indicating sustained uptrend for the underlying.
JB Chem share price has broken out from the 'Double Top' resistance on the daily chart. The primary trend of the stock has been
bullish with 'Higher tops and Higher bottoms' on the weekly charts. he stock is placed above all key moving averages, indicating uptrend on all time frames. Weekly RSI is sustaining above 50, indicating sustained uptrend for the underlying. MACD is placed above signal and zero line on both weekly and monthly charts. ====================== Disclaimer: This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst, HDFC securities. Views expressed are his own.